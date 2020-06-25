One of three Shenandoah Valley residents charged in connection with a Georgia-to-Harrisonburg methamphetamine pipeline pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg.
Gary Wayne Woodson, age unknown, of Harrisonburg, pleaded guilty on June 16 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled.
In addition, two other Harrisonburg residents are charged.
Keith Allen Conley, 44, and Kelly Evenlyn Dudley are charged with three felony counts of distributing methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of a firearm and felony unlawful transportation of a firearm.
They are scheduled for a jury trial on Sept. 1.
The investigation into the trio began in December 2018 when the RUSH Drug Task Force initiated several controlled buys, according to court documents.
On Dec. 7, a confidential informant purchased methamphetamine from Woodson in front of the AutoZone Auto Parts store on North Mason Street.
On Dec. 17, another controlled buy from Woodson took place in the Roses parking lot.
That night, the documents say, Woodson agreed to do a controlled buy from his suppliers, Conley and Dudley.
Woodson went to the Super 8 hotel, where Conley and Dudley were staying, and purchased 8.11 grams of methamphetamine from them.
Officers then obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and found an additional 13.458 grams.
There was also a firearm, digital scales and money found in the room.
Police also found two children in the room. Court documents say they tested positive for methamphetamine and were placed with social services.
Prosecutors say all three defendants would travel to Georgia, where Conley and Dudley would purchase large amounts of methamphetamine to supply to street-level dealers in and around Harrisonburg.
