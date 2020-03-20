The City of Harrisonburg named Steve Morris as the city's interim fire chief Friday.
Morris, who has served the city for 22 years, will take over April 1.
"He has the utmost respect from his peers around the region and from his colleagues at the Harrisonburg Fire Department," said City Manager Eric Campbell, in a statement. "I am certain he will serve in this position to the best of his ability and keep leading the department forward as we continue our national search for the next chief."
Morris began volunteering with the Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department in 1989 and worked with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue before joining HFD.
Morris will temporarily replace Chief Ian Bennett, who retiring to take a job with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Bennett is also the current interim director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.
Bennett said the assistant city manager Ande Banks will fill that spot for the interim.
The hiring process for both spots is ongoing, according to city officials.
— Staff Reports
