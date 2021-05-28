Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell named Abington, Pa. Deputy Chief Kelley Warner as the Friendly City’s new police chief Friday during a press conference at City Hall.
Warner, 55, will become the city’s first female chief. She replaces Chief Eric English, who was the city’s first Black chief.
“I recognize the significance of this day,” Mayor Deanna Reed said. “It shows who we are as a community [but] she wasn’t chosen because she’s a woman, she was chosen because she can lead.”
City Manager Eric Campbell said a start date hasn’t been set, but he anticipates Warner starting in the next 45 to 60 days.
Warner joined the Abington Police Department in 1989 when she was hired as a patrol officer.
She holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from West Chester University and is a graduate of Northwestern University Police Staff and Command School. She’s also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
She climbed to the rank of deputy chief in 2017.
In the beginning of May, community leaders interviewed five people.
Campbell said she stood out amongst the group.
“She showed a passion for community policing,” English said, noting that Warner visited Harrisonburg two days in advance of her interview on her own to meet with community leaders.
“She’s eager to get started.”
Warner said she had been looking for a police chief job and saw an email about the opening. She began reaching out to her fellow law enforcement friends in Virginia to find out a little more about the city.
She felt at home the minute she visited, she said.
“It’s a natural fit,” she said. “It looked so much like my town.”
The position has been vacant since English left in September to become Henrico County’s police chief.
Campbell said Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho will continue to serve as interim chief. He said Camacho will remain an integral part of the command staff moving forward.
He joined the department in December 2019 after English created a deputy chief position. Camacho retired as a captain from New Jersey's Camden County Police Department after 25 years of service.
He was an officer with the Camden Police Department when it disbanded in 2012. He had worked for the department since 1994. He was among the first hired in the newly formed police force that — over the years — significantly reduced the murder and violent crime rates.
An Ohio firm is leading the search. It was the same firm that led to the hiring of English, but because he left the department early, the city received a discount on the current search.
In 2018, the city entered into a $27,000 contract with The Novak Consulting Group, a Cincinnati-based business management consultant firm, to lead the search to replace former Chief Stephen Monticelli.
