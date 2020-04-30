Growing up on West Washington Street in Harrisonburg, Bucky Berry knew what being poor was like.
The walls of his home had holes in them and, on countless nights, he went to bed hungry.
But at 6 years old, he remembers a life-changing event that helped shape his giving spirit.
The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County knocked on his door and gave his family bags full of food and toys for Berry to play with.
“It made me feel good,” the 56-year-old said. “Otherwise, I would have starved.”
The gesture by the local church made Berry a lifetime supporter of its charities.
He went on several relief missions with the Salvation Army, including spending 30 days in West Virginia providing meals to emergency crews and local residents after floods in 1985 killed 62 people in several mid-Atlantic states.
But, Berry said, his real mission was working with those in his hometown.
“The homeless are really struggling,” he said.
Twelve years ago, he started a food drive with his now 21-year-old son, Brent Berry, who suffers from ocular motor apraxia, which affects his vision.
The father-and-son duo have spent countless 16-hour shifts standing outside grocery stores asking for donations.
Over the years, he’s collected enough food to feed 40,000 families.
The food is donated to the Salvation Army’s food pantry, which serves about 250 people a month.
Every year, Bucky Berry said, he could always count on local police and fire departments to help out.
The Harrisonburg Police and Fire departments, along with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, donate time each year to help unload buses full of food.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson is among those who have volunteered. He said the food is going to help people who need it more now than ever, as they deal with unemployment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an amazing thing. It’s an impressive thing,” he said, adding that the Harrisonburg area should be grateful for the Berry family. “It’s not something you see in a lot of communities.”
The Berry family has been honored several times over the last decade, including receiving proclamations from local, state and federal governing bodies. Brent Berry has even received a key to the city of Harrisonburg.
With many accomplishments already reached, Bucky Berry now has his mind on another mission: opening a soup kitchen seven days a week.
He said he knows he will receive the support to make it happen.
“Everyone around here takes care of each other,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.