Right-handed pitcher Tyler Zombro, 26, who was born in Harrisonburg and grew up in Augusta County, is in stable condition after he was hit with a line drive off the bat of a player for Norfolk while pitching for Triple-A Durham on Thursday.
The game was suspended after Zombro was hit in the eighth inning in North Carolina. Zombro was signed in 2017 by Tampa Bay out of George Mason University and is a former minor league pitcher of the year for the Rays.
"Tyler Zombro was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham and is in stable condition. He is currently undergoing further treatment and observation. Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, his family and his teammates," Tampa Bay said in a statement.
Zombro went to what is now Staunton High.
He went to spring training as a non-roster player after he reached Triple-A for the first time in 2019. Zombro didn't play pro ball in 2020 due to the pandemic but stayed sharp working out in Northern Virginia and then in North Carolina after he moved there.
"You feel lucky to be a part of that," Zombro told the News-Record last month about being part of a talented Durham roster.
He pitched for the Rays in spring training and has an ERA of 3.19 in nine outings this year for Durham.
Many players, fans and broadcasters sent well wishes to Zombro and his family through social media.
Jimmy Jackson, Associate Head Coach/Pitching Coach at James Madison, called Zombro one of the best people he has met in baseball, via social media.
Both of Zombro's parents were athletes at Bridgewater College.
The Norfolk Tides are the top farm team of the Baltimore Orioles.
