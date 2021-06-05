Right-handed pitcher Tyler Zombro, 26, who was born in Harrisonburg and grew up in Augusta County, was in stable condition after he was hit with a line drive off the bat of a player for Norfolk while pitching for Triple-A Durham on Thursday.
The game was suspended after Zombro was hit in the eighth inning in North Carolina. Zombro was signed in 2017 by Tampa Bay out of George Mason University and is a former minor league pitcher of the year for the Rays.
"Tyler Zombro was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham and is in stable condition. He is currently undergoing further treatment and observation. Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, his family and his teammates," Tampa Bay said in a statement late Thursday night.
The Rays then put out a second statement Friday: "As of this morning, Tyler remains under the care of the nurses and doctors at Duke University Hospital,” the statement read. “The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition. We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. We will provide additional updates as he progresses.”
Zombro went to what is now Staunton High.
He went to spring training as a non-roster player after he reached Triple-A for the first time in 2019. Zombro didn't play pro ball in 2020 due to the pandemic but stayed sharp working out in Northern Virginia and then in North Carolina after he moved there.
"You feel lucky to be a part of that," Zombro told the News-Record last month about being part of a talented Durham roster.
He pitched for the Rays in spring training and has an ERA of 3.19 in nine outings this year for Durham.
Many players, fans and broadcasters sent well wishes to Zombro and his family through social media. Jimmy Jackson, Associate Head Coach/Pitching Coach at James Madison, called Zombro one of the best people he has met in baseball, via social media.
Both of Zombro's parents were athletes at Bridgewater College. He played for the Staunton Braves in the Valley Baseball League.
Broadway's Repko
Broadway High graduate Ally Repko, a standout softball player at Elon for four years, announced this week she plans to continue her academic and athletic career at Virginia Tech.
Repko was second on the team in Elon in hitting this season for Coach Kathy Bocock, a Turner Ashby graduate. Repko hit .340 with nine homers.
College athletes have been granted an extra year of eligibility in light of the pandemic that all but wiped out the 2020 season.
Elon played at JMU in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament last month in Harrisonburg. "It never gets old," Repko told the News-Record this spring about playing at JMU.
Another player for Elon this year was Carley Davis, a product of TA. Repko hit 25 homers in four seasons at Elon.
Bridgewater Honors
Bridgewater College outfielder Jarret Biesecker was named a third-team all-region player in baseball this year by the American Baseball Coaches Association. He hit .380 and led the Eagles in runs scored.
The Eagles were honored by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State College Division Women's Soccer Team.
Hannah Randolph was named the Player of the Year, goalie Sydney Davis was the Defensive Player of the Year, Skyler Daum was the Rookie of the Year and Mike Van Horn was named Coach of the Year. BC won the ODAC title this spring. The Eagles were ranked No. 17 in the final national poll.
EMU's Lee
Eastern Mennonite baseball player Jaylon Lee was a third-team all-region by D3baseball.com. After playing in just five games in 2020 due to an injury, he hit .372 with seven homers this year for the Royals.
Baseball Notes
Gavin Sheets (Wake Forest), the son of Staunton native and former Orioles' MVP Larry Sheets, was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte to the White Sox on Thursday. The younger Sheets is a first baseman; his father played basketball at EMU.
Fishing Day
The Izaak Walton League of America of Rockingham-Harrisonburg Fishing Day will be held today at Shenandoah Lake (Lake Point) beginning at 8 a.m.
"For the last 80 years, the Izaak Walton League, a national conservation organization, has been addressing a broad range of issues affecting our nation's wildlife and natural resources. We work to educate decision-makers and the public through our national program staff and through our 50,000 members and supporters that are organized through 300+ community-based, volunteer chapters and state-level divisions," according to the organization. "Our goal is to ensure that America's natural resource base is protected, managed and used to assure the quality of life in the long run."
