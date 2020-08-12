Veterans Memorial Park will remain home to the Broadway Bruins in 2020.
With Broadway High School unusable for their home games for most of the Rockingham County Baseball League season due to COVID-19, the Bruins worked out a deal to play their home games at James Madison’s home field.
The 1,200-seat stadium with turf grass has been a major upgrade for the RCBL and has fielded the league’s best team this season as Broadway captured its first regular-season pennant since 1938.
On Tuesday, Harrisonburg City County approved a proposed ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. The ban goes into effect Thursday and lasts for 60 days unless changed by council, according to city documents.
Despite initial concerns that this could alter the Bruins’ postseason plans — they currently lead Bridgewater 2-1 in a best-of-five semifinal series — JMU officials confirmed to the Daily News-Record on Wednesday that it would not.
“Broadway playing at [Veterans Memorial Park is not impacted as [JMU’s] campus is under state jurisdiction,” the source said.
The Bruins will take on Bridgewater in Game 4 of the semifinal series tonight at Ruritan Field in Dayton.
