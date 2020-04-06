In the last two weeks, attorney Aaron Cook’s view from his office window on Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg changed a lot.
The once bustling center of the city is now a ghost town as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But one thing hasn’t changed: Harrisonburg parking attendants continue to issue tickets for those overstaying the time limits.
Cook said tickets are being issued even though there are plenty of vacant spots within eye distance.
“I have a front row seat on Court Square,” the longtime defense attorney said. “My impression is that they are enforcing it more now than ever. It’s crazy because there’s plenty of parking. Half of them are empty. It makes me mad.”
The city enforces parking regulations Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Violating the 30-minute, three-hour or 10-hour time limit results in a $20 fine.
According to a parking presentation in January, a one-day study conducted on April 16, 2019, found the highest parking usage in the city was 54% of 7,903 total spots over 48 blocks.
Cpl. Wayne Westfall, who oversees downtown parking violations, said the Harrisonburg Police Department plans to make no changes to how it enforces parking laws downtown during the pandemic.
“We’re still enforcing,” he said.”They need to make sure they are legally parking. I don’t see a problem enforcing the parking laws.”
Cook said the strict enforcement comes at a time when the city should be welcoming people to downtown to spend money in the few shops and restaurants that remain open.
Last month, in an interview with the Daily News-Record, Andrea Dono, the executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said the pandemic has been “devastating” for businesses, with drops in revenue from 100% to 40%.
In an effort to attract more people to downtown for takeout food, the city has implemented several 10-minute parking spots near popular downtown eateries.
