Using statewide crime data from the FBI, Harrisonburg has been identified as the fourth largest safe city in Virginia, according to AdvisorSmith, a small-business research website.
Harrisonburg was behind Leesburg, Alexandria and Virginia Beach.
Interim Police Chief Gabriel Camacho said he was pleased by the study.
“That’s huge,” he said. “It’s a reflection of not only the police department, but the community. We’re working together and have that communication. The community should celebrate as well.”
But, he said, he hopes the Friendly City will top the list soon.
“We’re always looking for ways to be better,” Camacho said.
The study looked at violent and property crimes in Virginia’s 13 cities with more than 50,000 residents.
Harrisonburg had 11 violent crimes and 17 property crimes per 1,000 residents.
Portsmouth ranked last in the list.
In the midsized category, which looked at cities and towns with 10,000 to 50,000 residents, Waynesboro ranked 16th, while Winchester was 20th.
The Shenandoah Valley dominated the small town list, which evaluated towns under 10,000 residents.
Broadway ranked first, Bridgewater second, Grottoes 10th, Dayton 14th, Shenandoah 15th and Stanley 20th.
