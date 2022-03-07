Equity was a common theme from Harrisonburg residents Saturday afternoon as city officials sought feedback on how to spend nearly $24 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The public forum at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center gave about 70 people in attendance an opportunity to share ideas on how the funds could be used to better the lives of the Friendly City’s nearly 53,000 residents.
“This is a very important dialogue,” Mayor Deanna Reed said. “We wanted to hear from you, and it was important for us and myself as a council member and a native of the Northeast neighborhood to start here, in this neighborhood.”
Community members were first asked to share how the COVID-19 pandemic altered their daily lives. They then broke out into focus groups — divided by community health, neighborhood investments, community services, jobs and businesses, and public facilities — to share with facilitators what needs could be addressed in those areas.
In the neighborhood investments group — one of the more popular focus groups — residents of Harrisonburg’s Northeast neighborhood proposed solutions of stronger infrastructure, like sidewalks and streets, stormwater management, easily accessible stores and community center and better transportation, for example.
Karen Thomas, president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association and trustee of Newtown Cemetery, said residents have asked and complained about stormwater runoff ruining the cemetery, further deteriorating the preserved history in the plot.
Newtown Cemetery was founded in 1869 and holds the graves of over 900 individuals, some of whom were emancipated slaves, according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
“We’re hoping the city will definitely invest in the Newtown Cemetery area,” she said.
Thomas said she was “very pleased” Harrisonburg is holding sessions like this to get feedback for the funding.
“I hope the city will consider all the ideas and all the voices,” she said.
At the jobs and businesses group, participants discussed such issues as lack of child care, jobs, opportunities, education, housing and transportation.
“People are really concerned with making sure this is a city everyone feels comfortable in and recover from the pandemic,” said Lori Britt, who helped facilitate the event.
Britt is the co-director of James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, which partnered with the city in the public engagement process. The event was the first of two scheduled public meetings for residents to come out and share their opinions.
“Our job is to design and facilitate processes like this to bring people together to generate lots of ideas to talk about difficult issues in ways that make us able to move forward,” Britt said.
A survey is also available on the city’s website.
The next community dialogue is scheduled for March 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Keister Elementary School in Harrisonburg.
At the conclusion of the public comment sessions, staff will sort all of the data collected and ask the community to prioritize their needs, Britt said. A final report will be shared with City Council and the public in June, according to the city’s website.
