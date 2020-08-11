Best known for bringing authentic flavors to Harrisonburg, Vito’s Italian Kitchen began attracting statewide attention for more than its pizza this week.
On Monday morning, co-owner Katharine Nye Pellerito posted on Facebook her account of an unfavorable interaction with Virginia state senator and aspiring gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, at the restaurant over its mask requirement.
“She threatened to sue us and insulted us because of our mask requirement. She had a note from her doctor, claiming a medical exemption. She recorded my husband while he was explaining to her our policy and got on the phone with her lawyer while in our restaurant,” Pellerito posted on Facebook.
Chase could be reached for comment Tuesday, and the business declined to comment via email.
Pellerito and her husband, Vito, are owners of three small businesses: Vito’s Italian Kitchen, Corgans' Publick House and Vito's Pizza Pie. Additionally, the pair welcomed a set of twins to their family of four, now six, at the start of the year. Pellerito said in her post that operating the local establishments and caring for her family in the wake of COVID-19 has made 2020 an exceptionally challenging year, so the confrontation with Chase on Sunday evening was “appalling.”
“We go through each day just trying our best. What are the new rules? What is right? What does the law expect? Who is going to yell at us for trying to do the right thing today? How do we apply guidelines without overstepping the law?” Pellerito posted. “Every day we try like our livelihoods depend on it— because they do. … Whether our policy is the right or wrong approach, the treatment we received and the behavior she demonstrated making sure we knew who she was, was nothing short of appalling.”
The Americans with Disabilities Act lists individuals with conditions such as asthma, severe anxiety or autism as vulnerable populations who might not be able to wear a mask. According to “Disability Issues Brief,” developed by the Southeast ADA Center and Burton Blatt Institute at Syracuse University, agencies and businesses must provide “reasonable modifications to a face mask policy so that the person with the disability can participate in, or benefit from, the programs offered or goods and services that are provided.” Examples of acceptable modifications in the brief include allowing individuals to wear a loose face covering or order curbside pickup.
At Vito’s Italian Kitchen, the accommodation offered for customers with medical conditions is curbside pickup.
Chase, who was touring the state to advance her gubernatorial campaign and has a child attending James Madison University, shared her experience on her professional Facebook page. In her post on Monday, Chase said she experienced two occasions over the weekend of service being denied because an unnamed medical condition prevents her from wearing a mask, though she didn't specify where exactly.
“Once I provided a letter from my doctor I was finally provided service, but not without being harassed and belittled in front of other store patrons,” Chase posted. “I chose to stand my ground because there are thousands of disabled Virginians who are being victimized and harrassed because of this Governor’s confusing and ever changing executive orders.”
Her post has several paragraphs targeting Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, recounting his stance on third-trimester abortion and handling of recent protests before she comments with empathy for business owners.
“Small business owners all across Virginia who have been threatened with losing their business licenses and aggressive fines if they don't refuse service to every single person who does not wear a mask, even those with legitimate medical reasons. It isn't an easy choice particularly when these same businesses are fighting every hour and every day to remain open at all due to the governs liberal mandate prior our Presidential election,” Chase wrote on Facebook.
On May 20, Chase posted a photo to her personal Facebook page of herself wearing a mask to get a hair cut.
In her Facebook biography, Chase is described as a senator who “understands the demands and challenges of growing a business.”
Charles Hendricks, a Democratic candidate for Harrisonburg City Council, posted in solidarity with Vito's Italian Kitchen on his campaign’s Facebook page. As the principal architect at Gaines Group Architects whose platform emphasizes his background as a small-business owner, Hendricks said he sympathizes with frustrated patrons, but is thankful for businesses working to protect the health of the overall community.
“Small business owners are under an incredible pressure to balance survival with the health concerns of a whole community, and I understand the frustration people are feeling right now in the community. They want life to get back to normal, but local businesses are mandated to do certain things,” Hendricks said. "We need to be nice. I think it's that simple."
Chase is not the first patron to complain about Vito’s mask requirement. Anthony Harpine of Harrisonburg posted a negative review of Vito’s Italian Kitchen on July 3 about being denied service because the person he was with has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask. Harpine's review received several comments defending the restaurant's policy.
Pellerito’s post has accrued nearly 2,000 comments and over 2,700 shares.
