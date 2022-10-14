On Nov. 8, five candidates will appear on the ballot for Harrisonburg School Board. However, there are only three seats up for grabs.
Obie Hill, Kristen Loflin and Andy Kohen are up for reelection this fall. Two challengers will join them on the ballot — business owner Corin Jackson and longtime educator Emma Phillips. Loflin, Kohen and Phillips are running a campaign together.
The Daily News-Record asked each candidate to respond to three questions to give voters a better sense of who they are voting for.
All candidates except for Obie Hill responded.
Corin Jackson
Why are you running for School Board?
I am running to be an advocate for our parents and teachers. As a single mother, I understand that children deserve to be raised and represented by the parents or caretakers who love them the most. Keeping this connection is important for our community.
It is also crucial to support our teachers. Higher pay is only a part of the solution.
Many teachers have stressed to me how they only see very few of the school board members at the schools. Every teacher and staff member deserves access to their school board members without fear of being attacked. We have great administrators, yet board members need to make their presence known at the schools, outside of election season.
What is your past experience that qualifies you for School Board?
With my background working in social services and delivering continuous mental health assessments to physicians, I understand the need for protecting mental health.
Also, my extensive experience working in the financial markets has shown me the precision of what is right and what deserves attention. We have one of the most expensive elementary schools in Virginia, yet we are not fully meeting state standards and have chronic absenteeism. Over 23% of the students at Bluestone Elementary were absent in the school year 2021 to 2022. Our teachers are on the front lines, and if they feel like they aren’t receiving the support they need from the board, how can they teach our children effectively?
What issues are your main priorities should you be elected?
Our teachers are burnt out, overworked, and underpaid. Creating more time for our teachers to plan their day is the No. 1 feedback I’ve received from the educators in our city.
I will also advocate for our teachers that need help in our special education departments. They help more help now than ever before.
We must focus on core values and academics for our children.
About 12% of the students in the Class of 2022 have dropped out before graduating. We have had a rise in fail rates for the past five years, and parents from our Black, Brown and Hispanic communities have thoroughly stressed to me that they desire to see their children with a firm foundation in strong academics such as reading, mathematics, and science. No matter what race or gender the child is, all children deserve strong academics for a successful future career.
Most importantly, parents deserve to be fully involved in their child’s care. Period.
We need to keep trust and communication between the school board and our hardworking families.
Andy Kohen
Why are you running for School Board?
I am running for re-election to the School Board along with my running mates Kristen Loflin and Emma Phillips for several reasons (in no priority order).
-First, I am committed to completing as much as possible work that the Board has begun that remains unfinished, such as opening Harrisonburg’s second high school now named Rocktown High.
-Second, I continue to be committed to developing and improving policy that equitably enhances the treatment and learning experiences of ALL children in Harrisonburg that are part of HCPS.
-Third, I believe that I bring experience, values and skills that coordinate well with my running mates and with the Board members that will be continuing.
-Fourth, I want to continue my strong advocacy of HCPS being a leader in the community for adopting efforts to combat global climate change, including the installation of solar panels to generate electricity in lieu of relying on fossil fuels.
-Fifth, I want to continue supporting enhanced compensation for all employees in HCPS, while recognizing that considerable progress has been made lately.
-Sixth, I want to encourage more collaboration among the several community organizations that provide before- and afterschool care for students in HCPS.
What is your past experience that qualifies you for School Board?
My past experience that qualifies me is that I have served two consecutive 4-year terms on the school board, serving as the chair on 3 separate occasions and I have been a professional educator for more than 40 years. I have attended numerous professional development sessions in the past 8 years that have enhanced my abilities to serve on the school board.”
What issues are your main priorities should you be elected?
The issues that are high on my list of priorities if I am re-elected include accomplishing some of the items mentioned above, namely:
-Expansion of the installation of solar panels on school buildings.
-Reinforcement and living up to the HCPS top goal of Equity in (a) the treatment of all students and staff and (b) in the instruction and learning that take place in HCPS.
-Advocating for more coordination among the various institutions that provide before- and afterschool-care for the students in HCPS.
Kristen Loflin
Why are you running for School Board?
Every student deserves to have a world-class education. Not just some kids, ALL kids. As an actively involved parent-volunteer to two HCPS students, I know that not all students have the same opportunities from birth. When kids get to school, this is where we can work to right those wrongs. All students should be able to participate in after school activities, not just the students that have a consistent ride home from a parent or caregiver. Not having a ride home from a sports team or an arts event means that those inequities are deepened. The nation-wide bus driver shortage has greatly impacted students’ abilities to take part in hands-on learning during field trips and after school programming, and I would like to help solve this problem in HCPS.
Staff recruitment and retention is of great importance to me. I want to continue the positive changes that have taken place in recent years such that our teachers and administrators mirror the students they teach. The faculty and staff of the Harrisonburg City Public Schools show their commitment to excellence, care for their students, and drive to see success in every student. I would like to see smaller class sizes, more teaching assistants in classrooms, more space for de-escalation of challenging student behaviors, and increased pay and compensation for our teachers and staff. I want to show our educators respect and autonomy in their classrooms. We need to treat our teachers as the exceptional professionals that they are. We trust them with our greatest assets and they should feel valued.
What is your past experience that qualifies you for School Board?
I am running for re-election to the Harrisonburg City School Board. After serving the past four years, I am eager to continue the advancement of equitable educational opportunities in our school system. I am a mental health counselor in private practice, I’ve served on the Alcohol Safety Action Plan Board for five years, and as a HCPS parent of 9th and 6th graders, I know firsthand the stress and challenges that teachers and families in our community face; I bring this awareness to policy development on the HCPS Board.
I was elected by my colleagues immediately prior to the pandemic to lead as vice-chair of our School Board. I was then elected the following year as chair of our School Board during a time in which we transitioned from online to in-person learning. I am proud of the way we cared for not just the physical safety of students and staff, but the physical and mental safety of the families of students within our school division.
I spent considerable time in my role on our Health and Wellness Committee and the School Health Advisory Board working with many stakeholders to revise the goals and curriculum for what was formerly referred to as Family Life Education and now more inclusively named Healthy Life Skills. We worked to modernize the curriculum and to ensure it is delivered with consistency and fidelity. We were clear that both the physical and mental health of our students were at the forefront.
As chair of our School Board, I was the legislative representative from HCPS to the Virginia School Board Association meeting in 2021 where I advocated for our legislative program. A key component of this program was to request greater funding from the state government for capital improvements. We have recently received nearly $2.5 million from the state for capital improvements to our existing schools.
What issues are your main priorities should you be elected?
As a mental health counselor, I value not only academic achievement, but also emotional and social growth in our society. I hope to see the continuation of the social and emotional education of our children as a priority. I would like to find more time in the school day for movement as we know that children learn best when they have time to exercise their bodies as well as their brains.
I am very concerned that some members of our School Board and some running for election are trying to find divisive wedge issues to draw attention away from the real policy work that needs to be done. Specifically, I am concerned about the safety and welfare of our students in the LGBTQ+ population. Currently Harrisonburg City Schools have a strong inclusivity statement and anti-discrimination policy that protects these students, but these inclusive values we hold dear are at risk. We are also under attack by a small minority of parents and teachers as they have turned to an outside group to sue our school division over our protection of these vulnerable students. I am known for being kind and patient to all, however I refuse to sit by and see students used as pawns for political gain.
As we finalize programming for Rocktown High school, I want to be sure that there is equity for students, teachers and staff, and educational programs. This means that students at Harrisonburg and Rocktown High Schools have access to state of the art STEM labs at Rocktown High School and students at Harrisonburg and Rocktown High Schools have access to updated and improved arts facilities that will be available at Harrisonburg High School. I agree with our Superintendent’s recommendation that a principal, head of counseling, and bookkeeper be hired as soon as possible to continue the challenging work of implementing the complicated programming needs of two independent high schools with shared curriculum and classrooms.
Emma Phillips
Why are you running for School Board?
I believe that all people deserve access to quality, life-changing education, and I believe in the importance of service to one’s community. Serving on the Harrisonburg City School Board would allow me to use my expertise to support our city in a meaningful way. I am deeply supportive of the Harrisonburg City Public Schools, and I want to continue their work to provide safe, equitable, and inspiring education to all students. I have a 6th grader at Skyline Middle, and I have been consistently impressed with the quality of education I see in our classrooms. I think that Harrisonburg City has something very special — something worth preserving. I’m concerned by the recent infiltration of hyper-polarizing, wedge issues by some School Board candidates; I believe those wedge issues get in the way of the real work School Boards need to do to maintain high-quality education standards. I think Harrisonburg has been fairly insulated from much of this polarization, but over the past two years, I have watched it creep into our city and into our School Board. As someone with 17 years of experience as an educator, I believe I can add a valuable perspective to the Board, and I want to help preserve and protect the good work they’re already doing.
What is your past life experience that qualifies you for School Board?
I have made a career in education. I have 17 years of STEM teaching experience at both James Madison University and Blue Ridge Community College. I recognize the gaps that exist in STEM careers and STEM education – I see them in my classroom every day. I know the roadblocks in front of our girls and our Black and Brown students. We are in a moment of important growth with the development of Rocktown High School and the STEM academy within its walls. As the only candidate with a background in STEM education, I bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and perspective that will be valuable as the School Board develops policy to help close these educational gaps.
I’m committed to helping students succeed in their education. During my teaching career, I won the Provost’s Award for Excellence in Freshman Advising, and I am a two-time winner of Phi Theta Kappa’s Inspiring Educator award. I serve on numerous local and state-level committees and workgroups. I have held leadership roles on the Smithland Elementary School PTO, and I am responsible for the relaunch and coordination of the Smithland Backpack Program which helps provide food to the school’s most vulnerable students. As an educator and parent, I understand the importance of supporting teachers and families at every level. I recognize that teamwork is necessary to accomplish big goals, and I prioritize inclusion, cooperation, and hard work. I intend to carry these values with me to the Harrisonburg City School Board.
What issues will be your priority should you be elected?
I’m passionate about STEM education and about supporting underrepresented populations in their access to learning opportunities. I’m concerned about the STEM gap that exists in the workforce for women and minorities. I strongly believe that the path toward closing that gap starts at the K-12 level. I want to expand partnerships with community organizations to help make sure that all our students have access to classes, after-school programs, and experiences in HCPS that will support them as they move into higher-level STEM opportunities.
I want to be sure that we are continuing to create policies that ensure equity for all students — regardless of race and nationality, religion, gender and gender identity, ability, or socio-economic status.
want to set policies that support the mental health of our students, staff and teachers.
I want to ensure that we continue to make decisions that are science-driven and listen closely to the advice of experts in their fields.
Our schools are only as strong as the teachers in our classrooms. I want to hire and retain the best possible teachers. HCPS should be actively seeking out diverse teachers that mirror our diverse community. We should increase compensation for our teachers and respect them as the experienced professionals they are.
