The Harrisonburg City School Board will approve both a list of committee members who will make a recommendation on the name of the new high school, as well as the timeline they will be working on to do so, at a meeting Tuesday.
According to the draft timeline included in the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, the naming committee will meet between March 7 and March 11.
The naming committee will give an update to the School Board at a meeting on March 22.
On April 5, the naming committee will present the School Board with its recommendations. The committee will submit its top recommendation and at least two alternative names, but can submit more if it chooses to. The recommended names will be based on submitted recommendations from the public.
At a meeting on April 19, the School Board will narrow the list down to its top three names. And at a meeting on May 5, the School Board will approve the name of the city's second high school, which has been referred to as HHS2.
The new high school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.
At Tuesday's meeting the School Board will approve the members of the naming committee. The list is based on Superintendent Michael Richards' appointees, as well as an appointee from each of the School Board members. The committee also includes three students, who are not named.
The recommended naming committee includes:
- Magaly Ayala Iraheta
- Christine Coffman
- Cathy Copeland
- Becky Deloney
- Joe Fitzgerald
- Daniel Kirwan
- Marquis McGee
- Deanna Reed
- Sal Romero
- Nzar Sharif
- Eliana Tejedor Hernandez
- Student – Harrisonburg High School
- Student - Skyline Middle School
- Student - Thomas Harrison Middle School
Once the school has a name, Richards will work with a larger number of students for recommendations such as mascot and school colors.
Also at Tuesday night's meeting, the School Board will get its first look at the 2022-2023 operating budget. Following the budget presentation a public comment period will be held for members of the public to give their thoughts on the budget.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in City Council chambers.
All attendees are required to wear a mask. Those who choose not to wear a mask will be warned once by the Chair and then escorted out of the meeting if they continue to choose not to follow this rule.
The meeting will also be broadcast and the public can view the meeting on the local government channel on Xfinity and also via the City of Harrisonburg's website at harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
