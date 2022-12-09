As people enter Harrisonburg from the south end of town, the “Lady Liberty” World War I Monument and Memorial welcomes visitors into the Friendly City.
Now, the city is seeking an artist to commission a similar piece for the north end.
The City of Harrisonburg released a call for artists on Nov. 30 to create an outdoor art installation on the north end of Main Street.
It will serve as a visual welcome to Downtown Harrisonburg and potentially showcase the city’s beauty, diversity and reputation as a “friendly city,” Michael Parks, city spokesperson, said.
The history of the African American community in the northeast end of town is another potential theme for the art piece, according to the city’s call for artists document listed on its website.
Compensation for the art installation will be $70,000 and the deadline to submit an application is Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. There is no entry fee.
The piece will sit at the downtown’s northern entrance, at the intersection of North Main Street and Noll Drive, according to city documents. It will be constructed in front of Merge Coffee Company.
Some people have voiced concerns over the public's safety with an art installation at that spot. However, it is illegal for cars to cross through the median in front of Merge Coffee, Parks said.
City officials envision the sculpture to be similar in size and placement to Lady Liberty, Parks said, which is located where South Main and South Liberty streets connect in Harrisonburg.
"Just like the statue on the other end of downtown, it's safe and protected in that space and we envision that for this one," Parks said.
While the city is taking the lead on this project, the Arts Council of the Valley and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance have partnered to help.
Karen Thomas, president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association, serves on the project committee and will provide insight from the group, Parks said.
The project will be funded $50,000 through the Community Development Block Grant Program, which is federal funding given to Harrisonburg each year for city improvement.
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance is contributing $20,000, according to Andrea Dono, executive director of HDR. Additional money will be pulled from the city’s general funds for some site and base preparation done by the city’s public works department, Parks said.
A public meeting was held at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center on Sept. 12 where participants shared what they wanted the art installation to look like and represent, Parks said. A public survey asking similar questions collected almost 500 responses from folks in July.
“What kept rising to the top was they want something that represents the friendliness of the city,” Parks said.
The project's committee will review applications after the close date and hopefully give an update to City Council in February, Parks said.
