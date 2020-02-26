As a child growing up in Fulks Run, Dustin Kline and his mother, Dorothy Kline, had an annual tradition of decorating their house for Christmas.
Each year, he’d put up homemade ornaments on the Christmas tree and shop for new decorations with his mother at the Jamesway in Timberville.
“She always made the holidays special,” said Kline, owner of Snow and Ice Christmas and Gift Store in Harrisonburg.
After graduating from Broadway High School in 1994, Kline worked at Mac’s Superette in Fulks Run for a few years.
He then went to work for Green Valley Auctions and the Green Valley Book Fair for 16 years.
But something was missing for Kline. He yearned for the Christmas spirit his mother provided for him. His mother died in 1997 at age 47, leaving him with countless memories.
In 2011, he decided he wanted to help create those memories he shared with his mother for others. So, he opened the Christmas shop at 4080 Evelyn Byrd Ave. across from the Martin’s grocery store.
“We made so many memories … ones I’ll never forget,” he said. “I try to provide items to help duplicate those memories for people in their own homes.”
About a year after opening, the shop doubled its showroom space to about 3,700 square feet to allow for more ornaments, figurines, lights and more.
Though primarily a Christmas shop, Snow and Ice offers a variety of seasonal decorations and everyday gifts. Some of the popular items include flags, mats and mailbox covers.
For Christmas decorations, ornaments, figurines and lights are traditional hot items. He also sells a lot of Willow Tree and Department 56 figurines.
Most of Kline’s customers who come in are tourists, including those visiting Massanutten Resort and those in town for special events at James Madison University.
He also gets a few customers from out-of-town guests visiting sick loved ones at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
“It gets them back to their happy place,” Kline said. “It’s a place that helps them lift their spirits.”
While many customers are from out of the area, Kline said, he still gets his fair share of locals.
Sue Showalter, 64, of Rockingham County, said she’s been visiting the shop since it first opened its doors.
While she buys a lot of traditional Christmas items, she said she decorates for all holidays, so she’s gotten to know the staff well.
“You’re not just a customer; you become family,” she said.
For those who haven’t visited the shop, she said she highly recommends it, even if they’re not looking to deck the halls this year.
“If you have a hard day, just go there,” Showalter said. “It’s calming.”
Peggy Huffman, 66, of Rockingham County, used to own Bridal Impressions, which was in the same building as Snow and Ice.
She said the two stores had a secret path to each other. Huffman said she was often on the lookout for new inventory.
“As soon as I knew a truck was out there with a new shipment, I’d head over to Dustin’s,” she said.
The shop is popular with customers and landed the Christmas Shop at No. 7 spot on Country Living Magazine’s Top 8 Year-Round Christmas Stores list, which was released in October.
The magazine noted its extensive ornament selection and Two Scoops Ice Cream Parlor, which Kline added about two years ago.
For those looking for non-Christmas items, Kline recently opened Creekside Gifts in the Shenandoah Heritage Market in Harrisonburg.
