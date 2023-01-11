Harrisonburg City Council tackled an issue Tuesday night that the city has been working on since September.
Council members, except member Laura Dent who was absent, considered amending the city's zoning ordinance to accommodate three recovery homes violating city occupancy laws.
The homes — each owned by Maryland-based Oxford House, a drug and alcohol recovery organization — have exceeded the number of unrelated individuals allowed in a single-family home in Harrisonburg, which is four. The recovery homes, however, are protected under federal law, and the city is figuring out how to allow them legally.
"This is a very difficult and thorny issue," said Chris Brown, city attorney, on Tuesday night.
City staff received a complaint for over-occupancy at 69 Middlebrook St., one of the recovery homes, in May 2022, according to city documents. Through the investigation of the complaint, city staff learned of Oxford House.
According to its website, Oxford House is a democratically run, self-supporting, and drug-free home. Over 2,000 Oxford Houses operate in the country.
On July 17, 2022, Stephen Polin, general counsel for Oxford House, requested reasonable accommodation under the Federal Fair Housing Act. People with disabilities, such as those recovering from addiction, are protected under this federal law.
Before the complaint in May, staff learned of violations at 760 Collicello St. sometime in 2019 and 339 W. Water St. in December 2019, according to city documents. Violation letters were sent to the property owners in 2020 and went unresolved until May 2022.
Michael Parks, city spokesperson, said the city aims to reach a favorable resolution with property owners, which is why this has gone on for so long.
"We don't want to come in heavy-handed with every violation if we can work with a property owner [instead]," Parks said.
The city can make a reasonable accommodation in one of two ways, Brown said: by amending the zoning ordinance and creating a new use through a special-use permit or by approving the properties through a by-right use.
At a Sept. 13 council meeting, the former City Council advised members to go with the first option. The council considered the new Cooperative Sober Living Residence use at Tuesday's meeting.
However, special-use permits require a public hearing. Several Planning Commission members pointed out at its Dec. 14 meeting that residents living under Oxford House would have to attend those hearings and could be publicly stigmatized for their addictions. Planning Commission recommended denial 7-0 for the new sober living facility use.
A few Harrisonburg residents shared concerns about Oxford House and the city's handling of the matter during public comment.
Anthony Bopp, a Harrisonburg resident, said he was irritated that Oxford House ignored city regulations. Bopp also said an employee living on-site should oversee the residents.
Mayor Deanna Reed said she was also concerned with Oxford House residents' care, such as what programs they are given access to for their addiction recovery.
Reed said she didn't like how Oxford House moved into Harrisonburg, got caught, and then asked for an exception.
A call for comment from Oxford House was unsuccessful on Wednesday.
"There have been many, many cases that have said that localities must consider and adopt accommodations for group homes like this, of people who are recovering from alcohol and drug addiction," Brown said Tuesday.
Brown said he reviewed several federal cases; eight is a common number of residents that the courts allow for reasonable accommodation.
According to the Oxford House website, the house on Collicello Street has eight male occupants, the house on West Water Street has eight female occupants, and the house on Middlebrook Street has 10 male occupants.
Council directed staff to continue work on this case and to begin researching the by-right use option.
Other Matters
Also on Tuesday, City Council voted 3-1 to approve a special-use permit at 524 Long Ave., located between Reservoir Street and Crescent Drive, with council member Monica Robinson dissenting.
The property owner, Joel Graham, owns the Friendly City Inn Bed & Breakfast, which sits adjacent to the property.
During public comment, Graham said that the Friendly City Inn could be better suited for families with small children, but the unit on Long Avenue would be perfect for them. Graham said the inn has recently become his and his wife's sole income source.
According to the application, the unit is on two floors, and the property owner's brother will reside in the bottom unit and operate the business on the upper floor. The applicant said he would only allow four guests in the unit.
Council member Chris Jones said that while it does take a unit off the housing market, he supports the family business and thinks this case is what special-use permits were designed for.
Jones said that since Graham started his business in 2019, he's noticed the whole street has cleaned up.
"He's putting good pressure on the neighborhood," Jones said.
