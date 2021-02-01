Despite wide support for the promotion of the interim police chief, the city of Harrisonburg plans to launch a search for a new police chief soon, once again using a recruiting agency.
In 2018, the city entered into a $27,000 contract with The Novak Consulting Group, a Cincinnati-based business management consultant firm, to lead the search to replace former chief Stephen Monticelli.
The search yielded 67 applicants and led to the hiring of one of the Richmond Police Department’s top brass, Eric English. He stayed with the city for two years before being named chief of the Henrico County Police Department in September.
“We anticipate a lot of interest,” city spokesman Michael Parks said of the open police chief position. “With the research firm, we will be able to get a wide range of applicants.”
It's unclear who will lead the search this time.
The city held off beginning the search until it hired a new human resources director. That position was filled earlier this month.
Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho has been serving as interim police chief for the last four months.
Camacho retired as a captain from New Jersey's Camden County Police Department on Oct. 1, 2019, after 25 years of service.
He was an officer with the Camden Police Department when it disbanded in 2012. He had worked for the department since 1994. He was among the first hired in the newly formed police force that — over the years — significantly reduced the murder and violent crime rates.
English created the deputy position and hired Camacho in December 2019.
As he departed, English, in an interview with the Daily News-Record, threw his support to Camacho’s possible promotion to chief.
"You don’t hire your No. 2 if you’re not confident he can be a No. 1,” English said. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s more than capable of doing [the job]. He would definitely be highly recommended.”
Karen Thomas, president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association, also expressed support for Camacho after English’s departure.
She said Camacho is often involved in community meetings.
“[Camacho] has a lot of the same policies and thoughts Chief English had,” Thomas said previously. “I’m 110% confident he should be the next chief of the Harrisonburg Police Department.”
