Harrisonburg leaders plan to announce the new police chief this morning during a press conference at City Hall.
The event will take place at 11 a.m.
In the beginning of May, community leaders interviewed five people.
The finalists, according to sources, are interim Harrisonburg Police Chief Gabriel Camacho, Deputy Chief Kelley Warner of the Abington, Pa., Police Department and Deputy Chief Chester Smith of the Roanoke Police Department.
The position has been vacant since Chief Eric English left in September to become Henrico County’s police chief.
Camacho joined the department in December 2019 after English created a deputy chief position. Camacho retired as a captain from New Jersey’s Camden County Police Department after 25 years of service.
Warner joined the Abington Police Department in 1989, when she was hired as a patrol officer.
She holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from West Chester University and is a graduate of Northwestern University Police Staff and Command School.
Smith joined the Roanoke Police Department in 1985.
He holds an undergraduate degree from Radford University and is pursuing a graduate degree from the University of Virginia.
He previously served as interim chief of RPD.
An Ohio firm is leading the search. In 2018, the city entered into a $27,000 contract with The Novak Consulting Group, a Cincinnati-based business management consultant firm, to lead the search to replace former Chief Stephen Monticelli.
Ultimately, the city chose English to replace Monticelli.
