As the final remainders of holiday decorations are boxed away for another year, don’t leave the tree loitering around your home like a ghost of Christmas past.
The city of Harrisonburg will pick up live trees for curbside collection from Monday to Jan. 8. Trees can also be disposed of at the Recycling Convenience Center during regular business hours at 2055 Beery Road.
Black Bear Composting will not accept discarded trees at the community compost drop-off, but local environmentalist Art Fovargue said old trees are great to place under bird feeders to offer protection from predators.
“We have bird feeders in our yard and usually put out one or two trees under or near the feeder for the birds to hide in when they sense a predator. In the winter months there isn't as much foliage to hide in,” Fovargue said in an email.
Delmas Ratliff of Ratliff Tree Farm in Timberville said retired Christmas trees can also protect aquatic life, and his family traditionally puts trees in the farm pond as cover for small fish to hide.
When spring rolls around and it's time to finally ditch the tree, the city will collect old pines during designated bulk collection and yard debris pickup days.
—Staff Report
