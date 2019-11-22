One of three former 7-Eleven employees accused of embezzling roughly $7,000 pleaded guilty Wednesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Amanda Paige Sheffer, 27, of Harrisonburg, pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Sheffer to three years in prison, with all but one year suspended.
Sheffer is scheduled to appear in circuit court again on Jan. 8 for a probation violation.
In August 2013, Sheffer pleaded guilty to four felony counts of grand larceny and received a roughly eight-year suspended sentence.
In July 2014, Sheffer pleaded guilty in connection with break-ins of several vehicles at the Sentara RMH Wellness Center, located off Stone Spring Road.
In some of the cases, police say, the victims’ car keys were taken from inside the center where patrons place them while exercising. Police say electronics and miscellaneous items were reported stolen.
Sheffer was sentenced to nine years in prison with all but 1½ years suspended.
Since then, she’s violated her probation at least twice. A third violation was filed April 18.
At the time of her arrest, she was participating in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Drug Court. Drug courts are used to divert low-level, nonviolent drug offenders from incarceration. The court allows judges, prosecutors and mental health professionals to work with offenders to establish a treatment program.
The cases against the two other defendants are pending.
Gabrielle Fay Ryan, 28, of Elkton, and Felicia Marie Curry, 29, of Elkton, are charged with felony embezzlement.
Ryan’s plea hearing is set for Monday. Curry’s plea is set for Dec. 11.
The investigation into the trio began in April when the convenience store, located at 11743 Spotswood Trail in McGaheysville, notified deputies of missing money.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson has said the investigation revealed that during a six- to eight-month stretch, the trio processed false returns of merchandise and pocketed the money.
Curry and Ryan are free on bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
