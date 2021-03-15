Harrisonburg police arrested a city woman accused of trying to burn down a home early Monday morning.
Lanae Marie Wenger, also known as Lanae Diza, 32, is charged with felony arson of an occupied dwelling, two felony counts of abduction and misdemeanor fleeing from police
She appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday afternoon.
Judge Christopher Collins scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 5.
Police say they responded to the 100 block of Colonial Drive at about 1:30 a.m. for a disorderly conduct call.
When they arrived, police say they found an ongoing dispute between neighbors resulted in one resident of the apartment complex tying trash bags to the doorknob of another residence.
Police say Wenger then poured an accelerant on the door and lit it with a match.
The fire extinguished itself, but the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to investigate.
There were no injuries reported, police say.
At the time of her arrest, Wenger was free on bail from the Rockingham County Jail on a felony shoplifting as a third or subsequent offense charge.
Her last shoplifting conviction in general district court, a misdemeanor, occurred in July 2018. She received a 60-day jail sentence.
In 2011, in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Wenger pleaded guilty to two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and felony grand larceny.
She received a 15-year sentence with all but three months suspended.
Wenger is now being held without bond at the county jail.
