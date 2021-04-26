A Harrisonburg woman died Thursday in an afternoon crash near the George Washington National Forest, according to a Monday press release from the Virginia State Police.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said emergency crews responded to the intersection of Eden Valley Road and Peake Mountain Road at about noon.
Coffey said a 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by Dorlan J. Adamson, was traveling east on Peake Mountain Road when it stopped at a stop sign. The car then made a left turn onto Eden Valley Road.
Police say the Camry pulled into the path of a 1994 Mack dump truck traveling south on Eden Valley Road. The dump truck struck the Camry on the driver's side.
Adamson, 76, died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.
Police say a 59-year-old man from Dayton was driving the dump truck. He was not hurt in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by trooper M. Salladay.
— Staff Report
