Desperate to pay rent, Iza Rosario Cruzado — a single mother of three — turned to selling small amounts of heroin in Harrisonburg to try to keep a roof over her family’s head.
By no means was she a big dealer. She only had one customer, Richard Mansfield. On Dec. 13, 2017, Mansfield passed the drug onto 21-year-old Matthew “Jason” Murphy, the son of a former RUSH Drug Task Force commander.
Hours later, Murphy died of a drug overdose. Mansfield and Cruzado were charged in his death.
On Friday, during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, Cruzado learned her punishment.
Judge Michael Urbanski issued a 14-year sentence, saying struggling in life doesn’t justify selling drugs.
“It provides no excuse … zero, none, period,” Urbanski said. “It’s destroying lives in our community.”
Cruzado, 32, pleaded guilty on Sept. 10 to felony distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Charges of witness tampering for trying to have Mansfield killed were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. The plea agreement called for a sentence from 12 and 16 years.
In September 2018, Richard Mansfield, 39, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of felony distributing a substance containing heroin or fentanyl.
In January, he was sentenced to nine years in prison.
Norberto Chevere, 44, of Harrisonburg, another co-defendant, is charged in state court with distribution of fentanyl. He is awaiting trial.
Federal agents say police found a series of text messages between Mansfield and Murphy that led federal investigators to charge Mansfield.
Court documents state that Mansfield gave a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to Murphy on Dec. 12, 2017.
Federal agents say Mansfield’s statements to police, along with text messages, revealed that Cruzado provided the drugs to Mansfield.
Police say that Chevere, who was taken into custody Oct. 25, provided a mixture of heroin and fentanyl to Cruzado. Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst has said Chevere’s girlfriend is Cruzado’s sister.
Chevere is awaiting trial in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
During Friday’s hearing, Cruzado’s attorney, Erin Trodden, asked Urbanski to sentence her client to 12 years. She said her client was struggling to make ends meet when she resorted to selling drugs.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeb Terrien asked for 16 years, saying many people struggle and don’t sell drugs.
“I don’t think it warrants sympathy,” he said, adding that she profited from Murphy’s addiction.
Murphy battled drug addiction, according to his obituary in the Dec. 15, 2017, edition of the Daily News-Record. He had been convicted of several misdemeanors as an adult, including one conviction for distributing marijuana.
At the time of his death, Murphy faced two felony charges for drug possession and manufacturing drugs.
He was the son of Virginia State Police Special Agent Thomas Murphy III, who began his career with the state police as a trooper in 1988.
In 2001, the elder Murphy took charge of the RUSH Drug Task Force, a combined unit of Harrisonburg police officers, Rockingham County deputies and state police.
In 2011, he transferred to Fairfax. He retired from the state police in June.
Murphy spoke at the sentencing hearing.
The father said Jason Murphy was diagnosed with ADD and anxiety. He was prescribed prescription drugs that often came with side effects that plagued his son.
As he got older, he stopped taking the medication and self-medicated with softer drugs, including marijuana.
About four years ago, he told the judge, his son was injured at work. He was prescribed prescription opioids. When the pills ran out, he was addicted and looked for another fix.
That addiction led the son to the supply Mansfield received from Cruzado.
The father spoke directly to Cruzado on Friday, saying her actions had consequences.
“You chose to sell poison for a few dollars,” he told her. “You put money before someone’s life. May it haunt you for the rest of your life.”
Before Cruzado received her sentence, she addressed the Murphy family.
“I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” she said.
