Gov. Ralph Northam selected Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English to be among five police chiefs and sheriffs to participate in a virtual town hall tonight.
Northam’s Community Town Hall on Racial Equity and Policing Reform begins at 6 p.m.
“We're trying to make sure we’re listening … that we’re taking advice from our citizens,” English said. “These are the people we serve.”
The town hall comes about two weeks before a scheduled special session of the General Assembly on Aug. 18.
While the special session will include decisions on the state’s budget and the COVID-19 pandemic, legislators will also be discussing police reform.
According to the governor, the General Assembly will look at police accountability and oversight, use of force, increased training and education and officer recruitment, hiring and decertification.
“I look forward to bringing legislators back in session as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” Northam said in a statement. “We have a unique opportunity to provide critical support to Virginians, invest strategically in our economic recovery, and make progress on policing and criminal justice reform. Let’s get to work.”
Discussions about police reform nationwide started following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after his neck was pinned under the knee of a white officer for nearly nine minutes as other officers watched. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been fired and is charged with murder. The additional officers have also been charged.
Since then, protests across the country, including in Harrisonburg, Broadway and Elkton, have called for an overhaul to police departments nationwide. Some have called for police departments to be defunded or disbanded and rebuilt from scratch.
At the town hall, English said, he hopes to discuss some of the things the city is doing well and hear what is working well in other agencies.
“Sometimes, you just have to look at what other agencies are doing well and see if it will work here,” he said.
In addition to English, four other chiefs and sheriffs will be on the panel, including Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter. Carter serves as president of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association.
Mayor Deanna Reed said she’s proud English was chosen for the panel.
“He has a powerful voice,” Reed said. “People are beginning to see the passion and his leadership, not only at the city level, but at the state level. It’s very important that he brings his experience and his knowledge and is able to share what he has started here in Harrisonburg.”
To register to watch the event, visit https://bit.ly/2Ee2oAZ.
