When George Floyd died after his neck was pinned under police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, protests followed.
Among the rallies in support of Black Lives Matter, there were calls to disband police departments across the country, including the Minneapolis Police Department. Supporters argued that some departments were so systemically racist and broken that they weren’t capable of being fixed unless they started from scratch.
Disbanding a police department is something Harrisonburg Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho knows all about. He was an officer with New Jersey’s Camden Police Department when it disbanded in 2012. He had worked for the department since 1994.
In 2012, the city — nestled just outside Philadelphia across the Delaware River — was home to about 77,000 people in roughly 8 square miles.
Crime was rampant. The city was notorious for being among the most dangerous cities in America. That year, the city saw 67 murders and more than 700 robberies.
While crime crippled the city, so did police corruption. By 2012, nearly 200 criminal cases were tossed because officers were caught planting drugs and guns on innocent suspects.
Several officers were arrested and the city, after being sued by the American Civil Liberties Union, agreed to dole out $3.5 million to 88 victims who were wrongfully convicted.
In turmoil, Camden’s became the first city police department of its size to dissolve.
Camacho, a New York native who moved to Camden as a child and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1991, hated the reputation that plagued the department he loved to serve.
“There was a great distrust with the police,” Camacho said. “It was unheard of to disband a police department, but something had to be done. It wasn’t an easy decision to make.”
Despite it meaning an uncertain future for himself, Camacho said, the decision turned out to be a lifesaver for the now thriving city.
Shortly after the disbandment, Camacho was among a group of officers rehired to form the new Camden County Police Department in 2013.
“I don’t think it could have been done any other way than to build anew, with community policing for everyone,” he said. “We had to change the way we police. It was getting back to the basics.”
To get back to those basics, he said, he turned to one of Sir Robert Peel’s policing principles: “The police are the public and the public are the police.” Peele is known as the father of modern British policing.
The department quickly shifted from a strict, law-and-order agency that was more responsive to crime to a community-oriented policing agency that focused on preventing crime by having officers build relationships with the residents they served.
One of the biggest hurdles was shifting the minds of the people who had a not-so-great feeling about police. After all, he said, the department’s image was in shambles.
They started by going door to door.
“We began to reintroduce ourselves,” Camacho said.
Officers didn’t stop there. They hosted pop-up barbecues in neighborhoods throughout the city, served ice cream to the children, started walking the beat and went to area schools to read to children.
“It was important to be seen as part of the community,” he said.
By the end of the first year under the new department, the number of murders dropped to 25 and the number of robberies was cut in half.
Camacho retired as a captain from the Camden County Police Department on Oct. 1 after 25 years of service. He became Harrisonburg Police Department’s deputy chief in December.
As he looked for a new job, Camacho said, he focused on departments that were embracing the same programs that the new Camden agency was using.
Camacho’s radar quickly became locked on Harrisonburg and working for Chief Eric English.
“That’s something that attracted me to Harrisonburg,” he said. “There’s so many things the department is doing right.”
He said the police department, along with other city departments, have gone door to door to talk to residents and address concerns they might have.
In April, as Harrisonburg residents were sheltering at home due to COVID-19, HPD and other departments started community convoys.
Each week, a motorcade of police cars, fire trucks, utility trucks and school buses rolled through the streets of various neighborhoods to show residents they were there for them.
“They were a huge success,” Camacho said.
He said HPD has had strong relationships with city schools in the past. He said he hopes it will continue, despite calls from some residents to remove school resource officers from schools, as Charlottesville did earlier this month.
“SROs are ambassadors for positive engagement with the youth,” he said.
While he’s opposed to removing SROs, like any program, he said, there’s always room for review and improvement.
Another thing he said Harrisonburg is doing right is the restorative justice program. Restorative justice is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice system. Instead of strictly looking to punish an offender, the program’s goal is to address the needs of victims, offenders and the community at large to resolve a crime.
He also said the police department is being transparent. He said English continues to make policies available online and, just last week, posted use-of-force statistics after requests from community members.
While he said Harrisonburg’s police department is in good shape, he said he understands why some people are calling for certain agencies to be disbanded. And, he said, they might be right.
“There probably are some police departments that need to be disbanded,” he said. “They have to ask themselves, ‘Do they share the values of the people they serve?’”
Whether departments disband or not, he said, there needs to be widespread reform on the national level. He said universal guidelines each department follows are necessary.
Some departments still allow choke holds for basic control techniques, he said, and some don’t practice de-escalation techniques.
“It’s shocking to us,” Camacho said.
He said he’d also like to see a nationwide database that tracks terminated police officers, so they can’t just move from one jurisdiction to another after an egregious offense. He said New Jersey has a database that flags officers who test positive for drugs, but other states don’t have access to it.
While change needs to happen, he said, it’s going to take time to reform the way police do things.
“There isn’t a blueprint,” he said. “It’s not going to be a race — it’s going to be a marathon. It’s not something that can happen overnight.”
