As a child, Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia dreamed of one day being an attorney, and eventually, a judge handing down rulings in important cases.
But roughly halfway through his classes at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., Tobia became bored after wrapping up his core classes.
Looking for something to do, he joined the local rescue squad in 1987, and eventually, the local volunteer fire department.
“I completely fell in love with serving other people,” said Tobia, 53, who became chief on June 28.
After finding his new passion, Tobia left Franklin and Marshall for the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, where he earned an undergraduate degree in emergency health services management in 1990.
In 1992, he joined the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, where he worked for 23 years.
He retired as a battalion chief on Nov. 30, 2014.
On Dec. 4, 2014, he started a new job as an assistant chief with the Loudoun County fire department.
After roughly four years in Loudoun, he joined the Harrisonburg Fire Department on Feb. 11, 2019, to fill retiring Deputy Fire Chief Mike Brady’s spot.
Tobia said Harrisonburg has been a destination he’s always wanted to live and work in. The Shenandoah Valley is a place he knew well.
He has been a longtime volunteer at the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp, held each August at the Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center north of Keezletown.
He said Harrisonburg felt like a place he could call home.
“It calls itself the Friendly City and it is,” he said. “It’s a welcoming community.”
He also said the city’s strong economy and support for public safety attracted him to HFD.
He also said it was a place his family wanted to be.
His wife, Jeanne Tobia, has worked for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation for the last 20 years.
His daughter, Hanna Tobia, is a senior studying wildlife conservation at Virginia Tech. He also has a 17-year-old son, Doc Tobia, who recently graduated from Blue Ridge Community College’s welding program and is an apprentice at Special Fleet Services in Harrisonburg.
“It would not be possible without my family,” he said.
City Manager Eric Campbell promoted Tobia late last month, taking over for Chief Ian Bennett, who retired to take a job with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Bennett had served as chief since 2016.
Tobia said the promotion to chief was made possible by the people who took him under their wings throughout his career.
“It really is a reflection of other people’s time and energy along the way,” he said.
Tobia takes over the department of roughly 100 employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said Bennett and Deputy Chief Stephen Morris, who had served as interim chief, implemented policies and procedures so the department could battle through the pandemic.
As the department pushes through the pandemic, he said, his attention is on his firefighters.
“Our biggest challenge is ensuring we maintain a healthy workforce,” Tobia said.
If a large outbreak occurs within the ranks, he said, it could hinder emergency response.
He said procedures that have been put in place have been tested already, but are working
Within the last month, he said, firefighters responded to a house fire. The firefighters, wearing firefighting gear and not gear to protect them from COVID-19, came in contact with the resident. The resident had tested positive for the virus.
He said those firefighters were immediately placed in quarantine.
At one point, he said, during a three-day period, 23 firefighters were placed in quarantine because they were possibly exposed to the virus.
As of Friday, only one city firefighter tested positive. Tobia said he has since recovered and returned to work.
While his short-term goal is to get past the pandemic, one of his primary goals is to develop a five-year plan for the department.
“I’m developing a plan to chart the future of the department,” he said.
His main focus areas for the plan are to develop community connections and ensure safety at off-campus student-housing complexes.
“My vision is that we’re the fire department of choice in the Valley,” he said. “We should be the employer of choice. When the city sends out satisfaction surveys, we should be No. 1 every time.”
