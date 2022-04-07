The city of Harrisonburg’s Public Works Department has won the gold medal Governor’s Environmental Excellence award for its Urban Forestry and Urban Wood program.
The award is presented by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, according to city officials, and recognizes contributions of environmental and conservation leaders in sustainability, environmental projects, greening of government and implementation of the Virginia Outdoors Plan.
Harrisonburg’s Urban Forestry and Urban Wood program gives new life to trees that have been removed from a tree canopy due to the invasive emerald ash borer, which infests ash trees and eventually kills them, according to a press release.
More than 1,000 ash trees have been removed in Harrisonburg, which led Jeremy Harold, greenspace manager for the Public Works Department, to start the Harrisonburg Urban Wood program.
“Instead of putting the tree through a chipper, the program creates a better use for the felled wood by repurposing it for a second life at their highest value: such as turning top branches into mulch, turning bottom branches into firewood, and using trunks for lumber,” Harold said in the release.
The Urban Wood program uses more than 1,000 tons of natural resources as woodchips, firewood and lumber, according to city officials.
Through the Urban Wood program, around 300 tons of wood debris annually was diverted from the landfill, the release says. To date, the program has generated 10,500 board feet of lumber, 1,000 cubic yards of mulch and 15 pallets of firewood.
Harrisonburg’s Urban Forestry program “seeks to maintain and grow the City’s urban forests through planting diverse native species and species most likely to be acclimated to a changing climate,” the release said.
City officials said the program partners with community groups, businesses and residents, and works across city departments and programs to expand tree canopy coverage into neighborhoods, helping to improve tree equity measures.
The Urban Forestry program, officials said, has partnered with the Harrisonburg Conservation Assistance Program to provide high-quality tree planting plans and advice for landowners interested in trees while HCAP provides financial support to the landowners.
“It is important that all of our residents have access to trees because trees provide so many benefits from water quality, habitat, and carbon sequestration to reducing the impacts of the urban heat island effect,” said Keith Thomas, sustainability and environmental manger of the Public Works Department, in the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.