A federal judge approved a class-action lawsuit Monday against a company that owns 22 Papa John’s franchises, including the Harrisonburg location.
The lawsuit, filed in October in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg by a former delivery driver in Staunton and Waynesboro, claims that drivers were not properly compensated by the pizza chain for using their personal vehicles.
“Instead of reimbursing its delivery drivers for the reasonably approximate costs of the business use of their vehicles, defendant uses a flawed method to determine reimbursement rates that provides such an unreasonably low rate beneath any reasonable approximation of the expenses they incur that the delivery drivers’ unreimbursed expenses cause their net wages to fall below the federal minimum wage during some or all workweeks,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit was filed by attorney Cary Powell Moseley on behalf of Michael Derek Compton against Winchester-based North Central Virginia Restaurants.
The company owns nearly two dozen franchises in Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.
Attorneys in the case couldn’t be reached for comment.
The lawsuit states Compton worked for Papa John’s from August 2019 through September 2020.
His weighted hourly wage was about $7.75. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.
The lawsuit states that Compton received $1.34 per delivery for reimbursement for vehicle use. An average delivery for Compton, according to the lawsuit, was about 6 miles, bringing the average reimbursement to $0.22 per mile.
Compton, according to the lawsuit, averaged two deliveries per hour.
At the IRS business mileage rate of roughly $0.57, the lawsuit claims Compton was under-reimbursed by $2.13 or more per delivery, effectively giving the difference to the company.
“Thus, [Compton] consistently ‘kicked back’ to the defendant approximately $4.26 per hour ($2.13 per delivery x 2 deliveries per hour), for an effective hourly wage rate of about $3.49 ($7.75 — $4.26 per hour ‘kick back’) or less,” the lawsuit says.
The plaintiff asked for class-action filing because the lawsuit claims all drivers were reimbursed the same or in a similar manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.