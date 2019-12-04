VOLLEYBALL

PREP

Class 3 All-State Team

Player of the Year

Miette Veldman, Lord Botetourt

Coach of the Year

Julie Conner, Lord Botetourt

First Team

Miette Veldman, Lord Botetourt

Briana Macias, Tabb

Kate Hardie, Rustburg

Aaliyah Chunn, Skyline

Jordyn Kepler, Lord Botetourt

Frannie Sine, Hidden Valley

Ally Clark, Tabb

Courtlyn Hawkins, Park View

Kenleigh Gunter, Lord Botetourt

Amber Parker, Western Albemarle

Second Team

Mary King, Goochland

Sarah Callender, Tabb

Maddie Painter, Fort Defiance

Jaydyn Clemmer, Rockbridge County

Anna Maddox, Rustburg

Cam Davenport, Hidden Valley

Graceon Armstrong, Rockbridge County

Trinity Wonderling, Goochland

Ellie Spencer, Goochland

Lexi Clark, William Monroe

