VOLLEYBALL
PREP
Class 3 All-State Team
Player of the Year
Miette Veldman, Lord Botetourt
Coach of the Year
Julie Conner, Lord Botetourt
First Team
Miette Veldman, Lord Botetourt
Briana Macias, Tabb
Kate Hardie, Rustburg
Aaliyah Chunn, Skyline
Jordyn Kepler, Lord Botetourt
Frannie Sine, Hidden Valley
Ally Clark, Tabb
Courtlyn Hawkins, Park View
Kenleigh Gunter, Lord Botetourt
Amber Parker, Western Albemarle
Second Team
Mary King, Goochland
Sarah Callender, Tabb
Maddie Painter, Fort Defiance
Jaydyn Clemmer, Rockbridge County
Anna Maddox, Rustburg
Cam Davenport, Hidden Valley
Graceon Armstrong, Rockbridge County
Trinity Wonderling, Goochland
Ellie Spencer, Goochland
Lexi Clark, William Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.