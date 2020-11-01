In August, James Madison University senior Eli Galiano knocked on his first door in the Shenandoah Valley while campaigning for area Republicans.
Heading into Saturday, Galiano knocked on roughly 1,800 doors in the Harrisonburg area. By Election Day, he plans to have visited more than 2,000 doors in hopes of reelecting U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Lexington.
Cline is battling fellow Lexington resident Nicholas Betts.
“I’m a big Republican at heart,” said Galiano, a 22-year-old political science major from Northern Virginia. “He’s smart, a fighter and he’s a down-to-Earth representative.”
Galiano was among roughly a dozen local Republicans to gather at the party’s South Main Street headquarters Saturday for a last-minute rally with Cline. The rally was followed by campaigning in various Harrisonburg-area neighborhoods.
Cline aimed to pump up the volunteers before they hit the streets.
“We have a lot at stake Tuesday,” he said. “You all know it, or you wouldn’t be here.”
He said it’s time to shift the power in the U.S. House of Representatives and remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
“Hopefully we can take the gavel back from her hands,” Cline said.
John Massoud, chairman of the 6th Congressional District GOP, helped with the door knocking.
“This election is the most important election of my lifetime,” Massoud said. “I’ve been involved in Republican politics since the 1980s and there hasn’t been a time when the country has been in more danger than it currently is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.