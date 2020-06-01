Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming city/county athletes to watch for during the 2020-21 academic year. The first installment takes a look at volleyball.
Area volleyball has had it’s fair share of success in recent seasons and that trend could continue during the 2020 season with an abundance of talent returning.
Last year, both East Rockingham and Eastern Mennonite had deep postseason runs. Spotswood has been consistently at the top of the Valley District standings in recent years and Broadway, Turner Ashby and Harrisonburg all have potential.
Here’s a look at some of the up-and-coming athletes to watch this year:
Gabby Atwell, Eastern Mennonite, Sophomore
After having a breakout season last year as a sophomore at Spotswood, the 5-foot-10 middle hitter brings her versatile game to a strong Eastern Mennonite squad.
Bria Berriochoa, Spotswood, Sophomore
During her first season at the varsity level, the 5-foot defensive specialist flashed potential and should see an increased amount of responsibility with the departure of senior Cate Secrist.
Kayci Carrier, Spotswood, Senior
With five seniors departing to graduation, the 5-foot-6 senior becomes Spotswood’s go-to outside hitter and should see quite a few targets as a leader this season.
Adrienne Cline, Eastern Mennonite, Senior
The Eastern Mennonite senior is the area’s best player and poised for a huge season as she tries to guide the Flames back to the state tournament for a third consecutive season.
Felicity Copenhaver, Broadway, Junior
The athletic outside hitter showcased potential last season, but will take on an increased role for Broadway with the loss of Kyle Morris and Hannah Beck.
Emma Eckard, Turner Ashby, Senior
The 5-foot-8 outside hitter has plenty of experience and has been a big contributor for the Knights the past two years, but will take on her biggest role yet as a senior.
MacCala Emswiler, Broadway, Senior
The senior outside hitter was a pleasant surprise for the Gobblers a year ago and will play a key role as the program looks to continue a turnaround under second-year coach Emily Thomas.
Margo Fox, East Rockingham, Junior
As the younger sister of former standout Sage Fox, the junior knows what it takes to be successful in the sport and showed flashes of potential during her brief appearances as a sophomore.
Jay Garcia, Harrisonburg, Junior
One of the more athletic players in the Valley, the 6-foot two-sport standout has shown maturity on and off the court and will be a force on the front line this year.
Karla Hostetter, Eastern Mennonite, Senior
It’s hard not to consider the Eastern Mennonite senior the best at her position as she continues to set up her teammates in excellent positions and serves as a key leader for a talented squad.
Dani Kunkle, Turner Ashby, Freshman
As one of the top young talents in the city/county, the freshman is expected to make a big splash for the Knights in her debut season at the varsity level.
Amelia Mitchell, Harrisonburg, Senior
After an impressive junior campaign and continued improvement during the offseason, the two-sport standout is expected to be Harrisonburg’s best player next year.
Hannah Phares, Broadway, Senior
The senior will not only be one of the more athletic outside hitters in the city/county, but will also emerge as a key vocal leader for a Broadway team looking for improvement this year.
Sarah Smith, East Rockingham, Junior
After seeing time sparingly as a reserve on a team loaded with seniors, the junior will be relied upon heavily in her junior campaign as the Eagles look to go through a bit of a rebuild.
Alyssa Swartley, Turner Ashby, Senior
The 5-foot-8 two-sport standout had a breakout season as a junior and should form a strong 1-2 punch for Turner Ashby alongside Emma Eckard this year.
Maya Waid, Junior, Harrisonburg
Now entering her third year at the varsity level, the Harrisonburg junior plays with poise beyond her years and will be a key piece for a talented Blue Streaks squad.
Emma Wigley, East Rockingham, Senior
As one of the most experienced players in the city/county, the fiery senior will be a major leader for an East Rockingham team that loses quite a bit of an experience from its best team in program history.
Madelyn Williams, Spotswood, Sophomore
As another freshman that flashed potential during her time on the court a year ago, look for the 5-foot-5 setter to take on more responsibility and become one of the area’s top young talents this year.
