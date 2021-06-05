New Market – Rebel Park was the place to be Saturday as two long-time amateur leagues began their seasons.
Several hours before making the trek north, a few coaches and players for New Market of the Valley Baseball League worked out here at Rebel Park on a hot day in the central Shenandoah Valley.
The Rebels made the trip up I-81 to open the season against the Front Royal Cardinals and came away with 7-1 victory as starting pitcher Marcelo Saldana, from Fresno Community College in California, allowed just one hit in six innings with six strikeouts.
With the Rebels on the road, the New Market Shockers of the Rockingham County Baseball League took over Rebel Park in the season opener against the defending champ Broadway Bruins later on Saturday.
That was a rematch of the RCBL finals last year, as the Bruins swept the series 4-0. With new faces on both teams, Broadway took a 7-3 lead into the last of the eighth and held on for a 7-4 victory.
Leadoff man Dustin Justin Lohr scored a run and drove in two for Broadway, which used five pitchers – four of whom threw two innings each. Wyatt Emswiler got the win, as he threw two innings in relief.
New Market center fielder Henry Delavergne had two hits and scored two runs while Harrisonburg graduate Cade Templeton threw 2.1 innings out of the bullpen and allowed one run for the Shockers.
In other RCBL games Saturday:
Clover Hill 4, Grottoes 2: Four Clover Hill pitchers limited Grottoes to seven hits in a 4-2 win in Grottoes. Steve Woerner started for the Bucks and went three innings, Sam Imeson threw two scoreless innings, Bridgewater College product Tucker Hrasky allowed two runs in three innings and Jacob Grabeel threw the last inning.
Tucker Garrison started and went eight innings for Grottoes and allowed seven hits and four runs.
Cody Swisher had two hits and drove in a run for Clover Hill and center fielder Blake Sipe scored two runs for the Bucks.
Dylan Nicely and Keegan Woolford had two hits each for Grottoes.
Stuarts Draft 2, Elkton 1: Elkton starter Derek Justice went eight innings and allowed just two runs but the Blue Sox lost 2-1 to Stuarts Draft.
Parker Heinemann went 4.1 innings and allowed no runs out of the bullpen for Stuarts Draft as each team was held to four hits. Zach Roberts, the leadoff man and second baseman for the Diamondbacks, had two hits.
Montezuma 3, Bridgewater 2: Lance Tate started and allowed one unearned run in five innings as Montezuma beat Bridgewater 3-2.
Derek Shifflett, the Reds' starter, was nearly as good as he allowed just one earned run in six innings.
Keegan Oliver pitched the last two innings for the Braves and didn't allow any runs. He also figured in a rally in the last of the eighth with a double as the Braves scored twice for the winning runs.
In other Valley League games Saturday, Winchester beat Purcellville 4-3; Charlottesville downed Covington 9-5; Woodstock beat Strasburg 5-2; and Staunton edged Waynesboro, 8-7, with a run in the last of the ninth after Waynesboro had scored two in the top of the ninth. Staunton's Kent Rooklin, who is from Covington and plays at West Virginia Tech, had four hits and Bren Taylor had three for the Braves.
EMU product Jaylon Lee and Jacob Williams hit homers for Woodstock.
