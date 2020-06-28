The return of baseball to the Shenandoah Valley brought a level of excitement back to Buck Bowman Park that hadn't seen yet this summer on Saturday.
After honoring the late Chris Cofer, a former player and coach for the Bucks that passed away in May, an emotional Clover Hill team took the field for the first time in 2020 after a delayed start to the season due to COVID-19.
The result was a thrilling, back-and-forth contest that saw the experienced Bucks get big plays from their veterans en route to a 6-4 win over visiting Broadway in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
“I think there was a lot of excitement, some jitters," Clover Hill first-year coach Kevin Chandler said. "Both pitchers threw really well. It was just good pitching and a bit of overexcitement, maybe, to start the game.”
Those early nerves were especially on display early as both teams struggled at the plate and both pitchers — Bucks veteran Nick Corbin and reigning RCBL Pitcher of the Year John Judy for the Bruins — settled in nicely.
It wasn't until the sixth, with Zach Ewald now on the mound for Clover Hill, that either team got on the scoreboard. Travis Reifsnider gave Broadway its first run of the game on a hard-hit double off the center-field wall and Tyler Ault and Matt Meiser followed that up with a pair of RBI singles to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead.
But in the bottom half of that same frame, after former Fort Defiance and Radford University standout Blake Sipe singled and Turner Ashby product Tyler Bocock walked, Luke Shifflett crushed a three-run homer deep into left to even things back up at 3-3 and swing momentum heavily in favor of the Bucks.
“They have a lot of college guys and I think that’s just kind of the tradition of the county league — seeing older guys come out and play well," Sipe said. "It felt like we had some angels here in the outfield and was pretty emotional late in the game for us. But yeah, man, that’s what the county league is all about.”
In the eighth, it was again the veterans coming up big for Clover Hill. Sipe led off the inning with a double to center and in the ensuing at-bat, Bocock came up and delivered the biggest hit of the game with a two-run homer to center. Kevin Kirk later added a RBI single and despite Broadway getting a run back in the ninth, the Bucks were able to hang on for a thrilling season-opening victory.
“It was really weird," Sipe said. "It’s the first game of the year and we’re almost in July. You have a lot of fresh arms throwing on the mound and hitters that need to see more live pitching. I’m really looking forward to getting going down the stretch. I think it’s going to only get better.”
Sipe finished 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs scored while Bocock and Shifflett each had homers. Riverheads alum and James Madison commits Braeson Fulton and Grant Painter each had hits along with Kirk and John Siciliano.
Corbin finished with four innings pitched, giving up no earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two. Zach Ewald, Sam Ewald and James Madison's Eric Yankey combined to pitch the final five frames for the Bucks (1-0), giving up four runs on five hits and six walks while striking out seven.
For the Bruins (0-1), Judy finished with 5.2 innings tossed, giving up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out four. Reifsnifer led Broadway with a pair of hits while Ault had two RBIs.
For Clover Hill, it was the start of a season in which it hopes to defend its RCBL crown. And although the Bucks have one of the older rosters in the league, their expectation is that's what it'll take to win in the biggest moments.
“I think you have to play with a little bit of an edge," Bocock said. "Being a veteran guy, sometimes you just have to set the tone and the other guys will follow. I thought there were big moments where guys stepped up. We put it all together and got a good team win."
