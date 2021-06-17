The Clover Hill is off to a fast start and Cody Swisher is just one of the reasons why.
After hitting .115 in 26 at-bats last year, the former Riverheads standout and Bucks' veteran was batting .400 in his first 10 at-bats this year in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
"He has really turned it around," Clover Hill skipper Kevin Chandler said. "He worked really hard. The veterans, it is more of getting their bodies back into it."
The Bucks won three of their first four games after going 12-9 in regular-season play last year.
"I am pleased with the way we are starting," Chandler told the News-Record on Thursday. "We are swinging it really well. We still need to do some of the little things a bit better, but I am very pleased with where we are. The goal is to be playing our best ball late in the season. I think that is still to come."
Veteran and Turner Ashby product Tyler Bocock hit .455 with two homers and eight RBIs in the first three games while catcher Alex Knicely was at .273.
"Alex has done well behind the plate," Chandler said. "Tyler has been doing really well."
Jacob Grabeel, a Bridgewater College product, is a two-way player for the Bucks. "Grabeel has been a nice surprise," Chandler said. "I am pleased with a lot of them."
Chandler notes offense has dominated so far in the league.
"I don't think it's a lack of talent [in] pitching," he said. "I think the hitters are a little ahead of the pitching right now. I think it will start to balance out. It is early still."
The Bucks will get a standout outfielder in Bryce Suters when his season is over with Broadway High. The Gobblers play at home Friday in the Region 3C title game.
"I am happy with the way Bryce is playing out there," Chandler said of the James Madison commit. "Probably knowing Bryce, he will probably want to play right away" in the RCBL.
The Bucks hosted New Market on Thursday and entertain Elkton on Sunday. Clover Hill was to play Saturday at Broadway but that was canceled due to a fireworks event, Chandler noted.
Valley League
It was a wild night on Wednesday in the Valley Baseball League. Two long winning streaks came to an end as Strasburg, after nine wins in a row, lost 3-2 to Winchester in a game that lasted 12 innings.
Staunton had won seven in a row before losing at home 11-2 to Covington.
But perhaps the wildest game of the night was in Purcellville, where visiting New Market took a 12-2 lead into the last of the ninth. The Cannons scored seven runs in their last at-bat before New Market got the last out for a 12-9 win.
Jordan Crawford, a first baseman batting eighth in the lineup, had four hits and drove in three runs for New Market. He is from Las Vegas and Southwestern Oregon Community College.
The leading hitter in games through Wednesday is Austin Bulman, batting .419 for Winchester. He is from Shepherdstown, West Virginia and has played at Rice. Bulman also has a league-best 13 RBI. Eastern Mennonite product Jaylon Lee, with Woodstock, is second in the league with 11 RBIs through Wednesday.
The home run leader is Brayton Brown, who had three in 10 games for Strasburg. He is a product of Auburn.
Minor Leagues
Former James Madison pitcher Dan Goggin hurled 4.1 innings out of the bullpen Wednesday for Double-A Binghamton and allowed no runs on one hit for manager Lorenzo Bundy, another JMU product.
His team lost, 5-4, in 10 innings but the Philadelphia native didn't figure in the decision. That lowered his ERA to 8.10 at the Double-A level this year though his mark is 6.28 overall at three levels.
Orioles' farmhand Shelton Perkins (JMU) has an ERA of 2.08 with three saves in his first nine outings for Single-A Delmarva. Springfield native Kevin Kelly (Paul VI, JMU), another 2019 draft pick, has a 3.43 ERA with four saves in 13 outings for Single-A Lake County in the Cleveland system.
Roanoke native Nick Robertson, drafted by the Dodgers out of JMU in 2019, had an ERA of 1.56 with one save through Wednesday for Double-A Tulsa. Orioles' prospect Zach Peek, also with Delmarva, had an ERA of 3.70 in his first eight games, with four starts. He worked out this winter in Harrisonburg at Next Level Athletic Development.
Former Virginia Tech pitcher Zach Brzykcy was 2-1 with an ERA of 3.20 in his first eight appearances, with one start, for Single-A Wilmington in the Washington system.
Orioles' Woes
The Baltimore Orioles begin a series at home Friday with Toronto. The Orioles have lost 19 games in a row on the road after a 10-3 setback at Cleveland on Thursday.
"It will be nice to go home. No one is going to feel sorry for us; this is a tough league," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said after Thursday's game. "Being able to put the ball in play with two strikes" is an issue.
Welcome to the discussion.
