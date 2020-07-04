CLOVER HILL 8, BRIDGEWATER 5: Shortstop Tyler Bocock (Turner Ashby) was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs as Clover Hill won Friday 8-5 over Bridgewater. Blake Sipe had two hits and scored twice for the Bucks, who scored four runs in the last of the fourth to snap a 3-3 tie.
George Lasse had two hits and scored twice for the Reds. The winning pitcher was Clover Hill starter Nick Corbin, who gave up five hits and three runs (two earned) in five innings. The loser was Tyler Showalter, who yielded four runs in two innings out of the pen for the Reds. Clover Hill's Justin Showalter (TA, JMU) also pitched two inning of relief and gave up two runs.
BROADWAY 9, NEW MARKET 6: In a wild finish in New Market, each team scored four runs in the ninth as the Bruins held on for a 9-6 victory as shortstop Tyler Ault was 5-for-5 and scored three runs. Austin Martin added three hits for Broadway while New Market shortstop Frankie Ritter had two hits. Luke Estep had a homer for the Shockers. The winning pitcher was Brett Whiteman, who gave up just two runs and two hits in six innings. The loser was New Market starter Darrell Thompson, who yielded five runs in seven innings while fanning 11. Thompson pitched in the indy pro Frontier League last season.
MONTEZUMA 14, ELKTON 13: Jeremy Wagner had three hits, including walkoff homer, as the Braves beat Elkton 14-13 on Friday.
- DN-R Sports Staff
