Just before the start of each season, as the courts are cleaned, the bleachers are pulled out on each side of the home gym and players beginning filling the locker rooms, excitement comes for coaches.
That's a standard feeling, they said. It's one that means a new opportunity is approaching and the chance to showcase the growth the team has made from the previous season has finally arrived.
But as COVID-19 numbers continue to surge and the future of the winter sports season in the Shenandoah Valley remains unclear, coaches' eagerness to get going is on a whole new level.
"My excitement to coach this year is, maybe, as high as it has been," Fort Defiance boys basketball coach Brandon Fulk said. "But I'm also unsure and uneasy about things as well."
What goes into coaching stretches far beyond the plays they teach, the drills they implement or the lineups they put on the floor on a nightly basis. From structuring practice, holding team meetings and meals before games, using extra time on game days and more, coaching this year has changed.
"Not being able to do everything I have in the past has really forced me to prioritize and take each day as it comes," Luray girls basketball coach Joe Lucas said. "I think all coaches are guilty of looking ahead and taking things for granted. Whether it's a no-contact workout, text-message exchange with a player or a college coach calling to talk about a kid, there are so many things that go into coaching that we often take for granted. I know over the past eight months, there have been so many things that have taken priority and that I now value more than ever before."
Creatures of Routine
An overwhelming majority of coaches at any level of the profession are huge fans of having a routine.
Whether that's in practice, on the day of games, how the team handles meetings or anything else, adjusting on the fly is something coaches aren't too keen on doing, but are suddenly forced to.
"I am definitely a routine guy and it has been impossible to have our normal routine this offseason," Spotswood boys coach Chad Edwards said. "Missing out on our normal spring, summer and fall basketball offerings has not allowed us to evaluate our program like in previous years. That out-of-season stuff is a part of coaching I sincerely enjoy. Certainly, everyone missed out on it but I really enjoy that out-of-season time with our players and our program. I feel extremely unprepared for the upcoming season, but I remind myself that all schools are in the same boat."
Edwards said coaching during the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to take things as they come.
With full-contact practices still not allowed, coaches have had to change drills in practices and how they approached their offseason plan. There were no team camps or summer leagues this past year for teams to attend, so individual drills suddenly became much more important for everyone.
"Obviously, we have not been able to play spring and summer team camps," East Rockingham boys coach Carey Keyes said. "We typically try to play 20 offseason games each year and that just has not been possible. At the same time, coaching is about relationships and adjustments. We have adjusted how we do our offseason workouts as much as possible and we have continued to enjoy being around each other and thankful for the opportunity to have workouts."
Broadway girls coach Scott Martin said the pandemic has caused issues with his timeline, not being able to prepare for the season the way he typically has. But like Edwards, he said he's learned to be much more flexible and to "stay on your toes and be able to roll with whatever the plan is."
"You just adjust," Spotswood girls coach Chris Dodson said. "I learned to relax and enjoy life away from the court. I survived quarantine and came out with a wife. That's a success."
Relationships With Players
Keyes noted the importance of his relationships with his players and that's a pretty common theme.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unique challenges in that aspect as coaches have been extremely limited in how often they are around the players — something all admitted was tough.
"It has been a challenge to connect because for so long we couldn't see each other," Fulk said. "When workouts became allowed, we slowly got going again and began connecting with the guys some more. Not being able to see the guys as much in person has been difficult. I know I have a lot of kids really anxious and excited to play and I really think they need it on a number of different levels. I have been proud of the efforts many of my guys have made this fall to get themselves ready to play."
The commitment players showed during the offseason proved how dedicated they were to the game.
Both Keyes and Edwards said offseason participation, once allowed, was as high as it's ever been.
"I think all kids were starved to do anything. Our attendance this offseason has been significantly better than the last few years. And the time we had together seemed to be more meaningful and appreciated than before. I think, in the past, the chance to lift weights and workout with teammates may have been taken for granted. Our kids worked very hard in the activities we were able to offer. I admire their dedication and consistent attendance for things that in previous years may have been viewed as not much fun. Guys really bought in to the weight room and I think we all benefited from the extra emphasis on basic individual skill training COVID policies and procedures forced us to implement."
Lovell added: "I just think this experience has confirmed what I already knew about our kids. They are an extremely hard-working group in the gym and in the classroom. And their resilience during a period of so much disruption in their lives has really been remarkable. I'm beyond proud of them."
Martin said he tries to maintain an open dialogue with his players every year, but has put even more emphasis on it this season. He said he checks in often to make sure his players are doing OK.
At Luray, Lucas has a similar approach and has taken on the responsibility of building personal relationships with each of his players. He said it's something he now values more than ever.
"Through this, I've learned how resilient they are and how much they have to offer outside of basketball," Lucas said. "The pandemic has forced all of us to really set our priorities and emphasize what we feel is important, and it's been interesting to see how the kids have responded.
The Message
As coaches continue to adapt during COVID-19, their message to the players is what's important.
Almost unanimously, the coaches agreed that the main one is about "controlling what you can."
"We tell our kids to focus on what you can control and try not to stress about what you can't control," Martin said. "Be joyful. ... We have also talked about appreciating the opportunities we have. So often we take for granted many of the things we do in life. You never know when something can be taken away so appreciate each other and each moment."
Following guidelines set in place by local school boards has been important, coaches said, and staying in shape is a big priority. But maintaining a positive attitude is almost as vital this year as anything.
"I have been emphasizing to the guys to be part of the solution and not part of the problem," Fulk said. "I'm grateful for our kids to have the opportunity to play. For us to be able to continue to practice and play a full schedule, it will require a dedicated, team approach with following the COVID health recommendations — not only from the coaches and kids, but all of our families as well. We will need to embrace the masks, social distancing, hand sanitation and other recommendations for us to be able to complete a season."
That's what coaches are hoping can happen the next few weeks as local school districts begin practices, but wait for approval to play games. For that to happen, they say sacrifices are needed.
"There have been two messages," Lucas said. "The first has always been emphasized and even more so over the past 8 months and that is to control what we can control. There are a million things that others are saying and doing that we have no control over, but we are in complete control of how we respond. This applies to the changes in how we approach the offseason, the regulations for our season and all of the lifestyle changes we have had to make. The second message has been to look out for the person beside you. Regardless of how we feel about the virus, regulations, masks and everything, we could all do a better job of putting our wants and ego to the side and looking out for the person beside us. This applies as customers in Walmart, students in school and has always applied to our program and our team."
When balls hit the court Monday and teams begin a week of tryouts and practices before a season that's still up in the air, the excitement to do what they love will likely return for area coaches.
And although it's different, it's a feeling each and every one is grateful to have once again.
"The unique challenges we have already faced and will face moving ahead, I think, will bear fruit and provide some long lasting benefits for how I coach," Fulk said.
