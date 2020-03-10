College basketball coaches are all standing around a virtual water cooler, sharing chit chat and gossip through a friendly network of colleagues who have bonded over shared experiences at AAU tournaments and rental car stands.
Sorting through the second and third-hand information to determine what’s true and what’s simply rumor when a head coaching job opens up, such as the one at James Madison, can be a challenge.
But these coaches are also privately willing to share their opinions on what makes a certain job desirable, or undesirable. The grapevine was filled with chatter about JMU even before Monday when the Louis Rowe era ended and the position was officially open. What coaches from around the nation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, had to say about the school and the program could shed some light on where the Dukes’ search for its next coach could go.
Here’s what coaches had to say about the pros and cons of the JMU job with our thoughts about their responses:
HIGH-MAJOR ASSISTANT: “You hear people talk about (Radford coach) Mike Jones, and that could make sense. They’ve won more at Radford lately, but JMU has a major-league budget and big fan base. A guy with ties to the DMV could recruit well. That new arena is going to help.”
DN-R: JMU’s athletic budget certainly is a long way from the Power-5 football conferences, but it is in par with schools in the American Athletic Conference and Mountain West, which puts the Dukes on the high-end of mid-majors. That’s significant, and the new Atlantic Union Bank Center will be a shiny reminder of that.
MID-MAJOR HEAD COACH: “I think it can be a top three or four job in that league, especially with a new arena and the right coach. There’s no question they had talent this year and something was just amiss.”
DN-R: A common theme among coaches is that JMU shouldn’t require a massive rebuild, especially if the next coach can keep a large chunk of the current roster intact.
MID-MAJOR HEAD COACH: “Did they give Coach Rowe enough time to build it up the right way? I don’t know. I hope so, but it’s tough to start over completely a few years ago and then fire him when one season falls apart. They fired another guy who went to the tournament and won 20 games. There are a lot of pieces in place, but I’d be wary of how much support you’d get.”
DN-R: Coaches are sensitive to the fact most of them won’t leave their jobs on their own terms. A lot of them may not see that former JMU coach Matt Brady, who went to the NCAA Tournament in 2013 and won 21 games his final season in 2016, may have been let go more due to conflicts with the administration that had little to do with oncourt performance. Even Rowe, who finished his fourth season at his alma mater on Saturday with a 43-85 record, would agree he was treated fairly. But a lot of coaches will see two coaches fired in four years and immediately wonder how much time they would get.
HIGH-MAJOR ASSISTANT: “Recruiting there seems like a mixed bag. On the one hand, you are fairly close to DC, Baltimore, Richmond. On the other hand, is there like one flight a day to the airport down there? Or you fly a kid into Dulles and you go by the sign for George Mason a few minutes down the road, but then you have to ride in the car for two more hours. Great campus when you finally get there though.”
DN-R: It’s true there have always been some complaints Harrisonburg is out of the way. Some people love that. Others prefer bigger cities. Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport has a handful of flights each day to Chicago and Washington and there are several other airport options in the region, including Charlottesville, Richmond and the DC area. Rowe successfully recruited a lot of players from Virginia and neighboring states, as well as establishing some good recruiting pipelines in Florida and Georgia, so perhaps the travel issue is overblown.
MID-MAJOR ASSISTANT: “Honestly, I’d be thrilled if they hired my current boss. There’s so much potential there. They sell out their football stadium, right? I think their women draw too. If they could win how long would it be before they had an atmosphere like VCU?”
DN-R: It’s true that JMU’s football team averaged well over 20,000 fans during the regular season and the women’s basketball team leads the CAA with an average attendance of more than 1,500 per game. Could a winning men’s basketball program have a home court advantage that rivals the Siegel Center at VCU? That’s hard to say, but there is a sizable, hungry fan base in place. That could be very intriguing to the right coach.
