A living room packed with over 20 friends and family members sharing food and memories was not unusual for brothers Charles and Darryl Matthews growing up. While the time and place may have changed, the two still maintain that “heroic hospitality” is the backbone for any good gathering and carry that mantra into their business, Merge Coffee Co.
Collaborating with friends, the Matthews brothers began their coffee adventures roasting from a garage in 2017 with sisters Emily and Larisa Martin. Less than two years later, the business opened its first storefront in Common Good Marketplace on Mount Clinton Pike. In 2019, Merge became a two-time Golden Bean Bronze medal winner for its Ethiopia Gera Estate and Burundi Ngozi roasts at Golden Bean North America, the world’s largest coffee roaster competition and conference, which featured over 1,300 coffees last year.
The next piece in the Merge puzzle? Cross-continental coffee is coming to a second location in downtown Harrisonburg.
Co-owner Charles Matthews said he is a fan of the nearby roasters in Harrisonburg and does not mean to bring competition into the area but rather hopes the new spot allows the business to expand its global flavor collaborations and share the inner workings of coffee with patrons.
“This space came about because the roasting was growing so much. We were shipping bags everywhere. California, Portland, I mean, you name a space. We’ve shipped all over the place from Harrisonburg in our little temporary garage-like setup,” Matthews said. “We need to move in town. We need to move into a little more efficient space, a space where people can not only just buy bulk coffee, but drink bulk coffee. A space where they can watch us roast and kind of be hands-on with the coffee process.”
In addition to the space being better equipped to handle bulk transactions, this location will offer an expanded menu, including grab-and-go breakfast and lunch items, as prepared by the flavor makers at Crossroads Cafe and Catering.
Nicole Bennington-Horton is the owner of Crossroads Cafe and Catering in Penn Laird. Her family has been serving meals across the Valley for years with the catering business and decided to expand into a cafe in October. Since its opening, Bennington-Horton said, the cafe has offered Merge coffee because the team is a dedicated and supportive partner with quality products.
“In the process of opening our cafe, we wanted to have local coffee and the Merge group is so nice and down-to-earth and we love their coffee, so we went with them,” she said. “Everybody loves their coffee. It’s nice and smooth and doesn’t have an aftertaste. ... They’re just a great group of people that really care about their coffee, and it shows.”
Longtime fans of Merge will be glad to hear the same pastry chef will continue providing fresh baked goods for the second location. Lucinda Martin, mother to Merge co-owners Emily and Larisa, has been baking sweets for the coffeehouse since last year, providing cookies, muffins and the like from her home kitchen in west Rockingham. Baking seems to run in the family, as Lucinda Martin’s mother opened one of the first bake shops in Dayton decades ago.
Martin said she has always enjoyed baking for friends and family but never invested in her skills because she prioritized her time to the family but has since grown to find true zeal in providing classic baked goods for Merge.
“I’m just excited to be able to hopefully provide them with some good, quality pastries. I try to have everything fresh, and I like to do from scratch what I can; not everything is totally from scratch, but pretty much,” Martin said.
Merge’s second location is on North Main Street at the corner previously occupied by Chanello’s Pizza. Matthews said the hope is for doors to be open by early April.
“What really, really matters is that we’re putting out a good product with the right mentality, and caring for the people that walked in these doors,” Matthews said. “We’re serving heroic hospitality. We want to genuinely care for the people on the other side of the counter, and whether that’s the flavor of their coffee, the temperature of their sandwich or a smile or whatever that may be, we just want vibes that are consistent with who we are.”
