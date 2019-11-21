Merge Coffee Co. is hosting a coffee tasting and history lesson on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m.
The coffees available for free sippings are Merge’s Ethiopia Gera Estate, a fruity roast that scored in the bronze category at the national Golden Bean North America 2019 competition, and the recently released Holiday Medley.
As guests sample the blends, staff will share the history behind the coffee industry and its voyage through the United States. Friday is the third monthly tasting event at Merge, located at 821A Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg.
