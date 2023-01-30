Folks may notice they’re reaching for their coats a bit less this winter, as temperatures stay mild, and almost Spring-like this January. While some may miss the usual blanket of snow on the ground, a warm winter doesn’t seem to be negatively affecting the Valley.
“In general, it has been much warmer than the average, especially since January and the New Year,” Kevin Rodriguez, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Baltimore-Washington, said.
The temperatures in the Washington, D.C, Charlottesville, and Baltimore area have all been around seven to 10 degrees above average for this time of year, Rodriguez said.
During any given winter season — from around November until March or April — pockets of Arctic air flow through and cause cold snaps, Rodriguez said. The Valley saw single-digit temperatures around Christmastime, but after that, it’s been mild.
This year, the cold air has stayed mostly to the north and west of the country, Rodriguez said.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there has been zero inches of snow reported at the Staunton site, while the January average is 4.6 inches. Last year, there was 20.3 inches of snow in January. In 2021, there was 6.1 inches.
For those clearing snow off the roads, this is good news.
Tom Hartman, Harrisonburg public works director, said the department has utilized some this year’s snow and ice budget — but not much.
“When compared to last winter, we have expended less funds due to the milder conditions,” Hartman said in an email.
For farmers, the milder weather hasn’t been good or bad — yet.
When asked if the warm temperatures are affecting farmers in the Valley, Jeremy Daubert, Virginia Cooperative Extension agent, said, “it depends what the rest of the winter is like.”
There’s plenty of moisture in the ground from wet rains, but issues could arise if spring crops start to bloom early and get killed by a frost, Daubert said.
Daubert gave the example of small grains, such as wheat, oat or barley, that start growing in the fall and go dormant over winter. If the crops start to grow and a frost knocks them out, that could be bad news for farmers.
“It can change in a hurry,” Daubert said.
While locals haven’t seen much snow, some folks down the road have been basking in it all season, despite the higher temperatures.
Massanutten Resort in McGaheysville controls its snowfall, as the resort pumps out man-made snow for winter sports such as snowboarding, skiing and tubing.
The warm weather and lack of snowfall hasn’t affected operations much, Kenny Hess, director of sports and safety, said. In fact, the few cold snaps we’ve had came at the perfect time for the resort.
“It got cold right before Christmas, it got cold right before MLK day and it got cold right for this weekend,” Hess said. Last week was one of the busiest for Massanutten Resort, as it was Teacher Work Day throughout the state.
Cold, dry air is ideal for the resort — and snow is “icing on the cake,” Hess said. Not because the resort needs natural snow to function, but because snowfall gets people in the mood to ski and snowboard.
The resort has snow-making guns mounted on every trail, Hess said.
“A person in the snowmaking compressor building can turn on, you know, 100 guns with a couple clicks of a mouse,” Hess said.
The computer is tied to the weather station, Hess said, which measures humidity and temperature to make quality snow.
While the resort is fine making its own snow, warm weather does melt it quicker.
“It’s just frustrating to have to go back and do it on the same trail,” Hess said.
Massanutten’s ParaDice trail, the upper and lower Mak Attack trail, as well as a new Sloth trail, are currently closed due to warm temperatures. Hess said it’s not uncommon for the resort to close a few trails.
Despite the temperatures, the resort is using an average amount of water to make snow, and is slightly ahead in sales when compared to last year, Hess said.
For Kristi Bell, of Gloucester, the mild weather didn’t affect her family’s yearly getaway to Massanutten Resort, which they try to schedule around the same time each year.
“It doesn’t really matter to us,” Bell said, waiting on the sunny deck overlooking the snow-packed slopes Friday afternoon.
