Adalia Coleman, about two years ago, wasn't even sure she wanted to run track in college.
Then in 2020, she hurt her hamstring and didn't return to competition until last month at the Roanoke Invitational.
Now the Bridgewater College freshman has the best Division III time in the country in the 100-meter dash at 12.32 seconds and is also excelling in the 200-meter dash with a recent time of 25.56. Teammate Kacee Hooker, a junior from Chesterfield, has the best Division III time in the 200 at 25.34.
"I just didn't expect to pop off like I did," Coleman, from Warrenton, said this week. "It has been awhile since I competed because of COVID, and stuff. I didn't think I have such good times so soon."
"She is probably going into the [ODAC] championship at this point in the season as the favorite in both events," Denver Davis, director of cross country and track & field at BC, said of her times in the 100 and 200. "For me, the surprise is how quickly she is come back from the hamstring and how quickly she has turned this season into something productive. She and the rest our athletes went nearly a year without really competing."
"The not-surprising part is the work we have been putting in," added Davis, a former coach at Lake Braddock High in Burke. "She has been very diligent with her workouts. She is starting to get some results from it. We worked out three days a week as a team during the fall semester."
Coleman was injured in January 2020 as a senior at Kettle Run High in Nokesville. But in her junior season, she was spotted by Davis at the state prep indoor meet in Lynchburg.
She is a late bloomer to track in many ways.
"I actually didn't start track until my sophomore year of high school. Where I am from, we really don't have a track club," she said.
Coleman was a fast learner - she set Kettle Run records in the 55-meters, 100-meters and 200-meters while becoming a captain, team MVP and all-state performer.
"When I was younger, I was a lot faster than others. I knew one day I would run track. My dad used to run track," she said.
Her father, Alfred, ran track and was a standout in soccer in Ghana, in west Africa, where both of her parents are from.
Coleman's father got a degree in accounting in three years of college then moved to the United States in 1989 to join his mother, who had already immigrated.
Coleman's mother, Sabina, played tennis and basketball in high school before moving to the Unites States in 1993. Coleman's mother owns a hair salon in Falls Church while her father works for the United States Postal Service.
Coleman has three brothers - all of whom have competed in sports at the high school level.
"I guess just to get a new experience and I guess a better life," Coleman said of her parents coming to the United States.
After he hamstring injury last year, Coleman said she saw her physical therapist on a regular basis and worked out on her own. She said she also benefited from lifting weights, something she didn't do at first when she began track in high school.
Coleman also looked at Roanoke and Lynchburg, also members of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
"After my visits, I really felt Bridgewater was the place I really wanted to go," she said. "I am studying biology and I knew they had a good science program and that was a big factor."
With her surprising start as a college freshman, Coleman has adjusted her goals. The ODAC championships and Division III nationals seem within her reach.
"Since I have been lowering my times, I'm aiming for sub 12 seconds in the 100 and push my [credentials] up for nationals," Coleman said.
The NCAA canceled indoor Division III championships earlier this year. The ODAC outdoor championship is set for April 30 and May 1 in Lynchburg, with the NCAA national meet in late May.
She has also been part of the 4 x 100 relay team with the Eagles. Her time in the 100 is the third-best in school history.
"We have had an unprecedented block to train and just focus on a single outdoor season," said Davis, a former Lynchburg track standout.
And Coleman has taken advantage of that opportunity.
