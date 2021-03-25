Aunnie Hacker, a freshman attack, had five of her eight goals in the first half as Bridgewater had an easy time in beating rival Eastern Mennonite 22-8 in women's lacrosse on Wednesday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action.
Kaity Petersheim added five goals for the Eagles and teammate Allison Burris had three as Bridgewater led 13-4 at halftime.
Juliana Ghally had three goals to pace EMU in its first game of the season. BC improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the ODAC. Ashley Venit had three assists for the Eagles.
In other college action Wednesday:
Women's Volleyball
Elon 3, James Madison 1: Caroline Dozier had 41 assists for James Madison, but the Dukes lost 26-24, 30-28, 20-25 and 27-25 in an intense volleyball match in the Colonial Athletic Association on Wednesday.
Miëtte Veldman added 19 kills and teammate Elizabeth Helmich had 12 for the Dukes.
JMU is now 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the CAA.
Men's Lacrosse
Washington & Lee 10, Bridgewater 7: Chris Martel had three goals for Bridgewater but the Eagles lost 10-7 to Washington & Lee in men's lacrosse in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
The Eagles are 0-3, 0-3 while the Generals improved to 3-1, 2-0.
Men's Tennis
Radford 7, James Madison 0: The Dukes, playing on the road, lost 5-0 in men's tennis to Radford. JMU is 4-4 while Radford is 5-5.
EMU Track
EMU junior and track standout Allison Shelly earned two awards from the USTFCCCA.
The Mississippi resident earned All-Region honors in both the mile and 3,000-meter event. She clocked a PR in both events at the Finn Pincus Invitational, with a time of 5:43.66 in the mile and a time of 11:15.58 in the 3,000-meter event. Both are among the top four best times in the ODAC.
JMU Tennis
JMU redshirt senior Jona Roka was named the CAA Women's Tennis Player of the Week after she became the school's all-time leader in combined victories. She was 2-0 in singles and doubles last week and now has 154 career wins; that breaks the mark of 153 that was held by Emma Peterson, who finished her college career in 2019.
Also for the Dukes, JMU redshirt sophomore Natalia Nikolopoulou has been named the UTR/ITA Division I National Player of the Week, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Wednesday.
Correction
In Wednesday's edition, Annie Poirot was incorrectly listed as a freshman at Spotswood High School in the Fast Fifteen. Poirot is actually a freshman at Harrisonburg High School. The DN-R regrets this error.
