Former Spotswood standout Dan Ouderkirk got his first collegiate start Sunday.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound right-hander pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two runs on two hits and four walks while walking out a trio of batters for West Virginia.
The Mountainers defeated Dayton, 12-6, in seven innings in Morgantown, W. Va.
Ouderkirk was one of the area’s top pitchers for the Trailblazers baseball team as a senior, logging 42 innings over 10 appearances and striking out 83 batters. He only went 2-2, but boasted a 1.50 ERA with a save, 17 hits and 31 walks.
In other college sports over the weekend:
Dukes Headed To Knoxville
As James Madison pursues its first Women’s College World Series, the Dukes now know the path in front of them goes through Knoxville, Tenn.
JMU will open the NCAA softball tournament against in-state foe Liberty on Friday at the University of Tennessee. The host Vols are the No. 9 overall seed in the tournament. Eastern Kentucky is the fourth team in the Knoxville Regional. The winner of that double-elimination bracket will advance to the Super Regional round.
Ranked No. 22 in both the ESPN/USA Softball and the USA Today coaches polls, JMU is red hot entering the NCAA tournament. The Dukes are a Division I best 34-1 and also own the nation’s longest winning streak at 24 games. During last week’s Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, JMU outscored its opponents 32-0 and the pitching staff allowed just two hits over three games.
The last time the NCAA Tourney was played in 2019, the Dukes advanced to the Super Regional after being sent to Ann Arbor, Mich., as a No. 2 seed. JMU fell in the Super Regional to eventual national champion UCLA.
College Baseball
James Madison 10, William & Mary 9: Mason Dunaway’s sac fly scored Dallas Jackson to give James Madison a thrilling 10-9 walk-off win over William & Mary on Sunday in the series finale at Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park.
Carson Bell was 4-for-6 with a double, a homer and four RBIs for the Dukes while Nick Zona was 2-for-4 with a solo home run of his own in the victory.
Conor Hartigan added three hits and a trio of RBIs for JMU while Chase DeLauter had two hits and also tossed three innings in relief, giving up just two runs.
On Saturday, the two teams split a pair of games with the Dukes taking the first contest by a score of 10-7 behind a four-hit performance from Kyle Novak.
Novak had a homer and four RBIs for JMU while Delauter had four hits and a pair of RBIs, Bell had two RBIs and Dunaway and Conor Hartigan had one each.
In a 7-4 loss in the second game, Hartigan was 2-for-4 for the Dukes (11-15, 6-9 Colonial Athletic Association) while Travis Reifsnider had a hit and an RBI.
Softball teams...welcome to the SEC Invitational formerly aka NCAA championships.
