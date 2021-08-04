This time last year, as local colleges and universities prepared to welcome students back onto campuses despite the obvious threat that posed to public health, it was with caution and trepidation that they faced another school year.
There is still some fear at James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College as the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus spreads across the country, but schools are prepping for a more normal school year.
Eastern Mennonite University is recommending that all students and staff are fully vaccinated before returning to campus later this month. Students who choose to sign a waiver against getting the vaccine will have to follow mitigation strategies, including mask-wearing, and may be held back from some on-campus activities, the university has said.
So far, 67% of students have reported being fully vaccinated, with only 10% having signed a waiver, said Lauren Jefferson, director of communications for EMU. Eighty-six percent of full-time faculty and staff are vaccinated. EMU is still gathering and compiling data and expects those numbers to continue going up.
“We are eager to welcome new and returning students back to campus in a few short weeks,” President Susan Schutlz Huxman said. “It will be a much anticipated new normal. While we will keep our eye on the delta variant and guidelines from [the Virginia Department of Health] and [Gov. Ralph Northam], we are tracking the vaccination status of our students and employees and will be able to safely return to in-person classes.”
EMU’s fall athletes arrive Aug. 19. New and returning students move in Aug. 28 and 29. Classes start Aug. 31. There are a total of 480 residential students moving in.
Bridgewater College is planning to welcome back its first group of students today. Residential life staff are arriving on campus today, said Liz Howley, assistant dean of students. The first big move-in for students is athletes next week. First-year students move in Aug. 23 and returning and transfer students move in Aug. 26.
Last year, Bridgewater College was the only area college that did not have to interrupt a session of learning due to the pandemic. JMU sent students home for a month in the fall, and EMU had to move virtual briefly due to a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus.
“We just tried to be flexible and adapted to guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as it came out,” Howley said. “Every day was different.”
Bridgewater College is also requiring students to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus. Monday was the deadline for students to submit their vaccination records. It will be closer to the start of the fall semester before BC has a firm number of how many students chose to be vaccinated and how many signed a waiver.
Those in the latter category will have to mask and follow other mitigation strategies, Howley said.
“We made that decision back in May, and I’m more glad we made that decision now with the variant,” Howley said. “If we’re going to be in person, and that’s what everyone wants, we have to do everything we can to be healthy.”
JMU students return to campus beginning on Aug. 20 through Aug. 22. JMU students are also required to get the vaccine.
The school said that along with vaccine exemptions for medical conditions and religious beliefs, students who choose not to get inoculated against the virus must complete an “assumption of risk form” that will require them to wear masks on campus and abide by other mitigations strategies.
All students who are not vaccinated must fill out the form, according to the email, which outlines the mitigation strategies including wearing masks, entry testing and regular COVID testing.
JMU is in the midst of finalizing its logistical plan for welcoming students back on campus, said Mary-Hope Vass, spokesperson for the university.
“JMU is working to ensure a safe start to the school year for students, faculty and staff and the surrounding community,” Vass said. “The students will experience an in-person semester and the university is working to finalize operational plans that will soon be distributed.”
While the students will be on campus, mitigation strategies will be in place as the school community works together to continue to navigate the challenges COVID-19 presents in this area, she said.
