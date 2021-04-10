Downtown Harrisonburg should have been filled with chocolate connoisseurs and enthusiasts shuffling from business to business one Friday this month, scooping up decadent treats as part of the 10th annual Chocolate Walk.
But for the second straight year, COVID-19 scrapped the annual fundraiser for the Collins Center and Child Advocacy Center — nonprofits that work to eliminate sexual violence in the community.
The advocacy center, housed in the Collins Center in downtown Harrisonburg, provides a setting where child-abuse victims can speak with professionally trained counselors about their situations.
Maria Simonetti, executive director, said she’s had to cancel all of the nonprofit’s large-scale fundraisers, including an annual gala.
Instead, she’s had to rely on donations from local residents and companies.
“It’s been difficult because there are so many organizations that need support, but we’re getting by,” she said. “We’re still open. We’re here 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
The center operates a hotline and receives referrals for sexual-abuse victims, both adults and children, from local police departments and social workers
The annual Chocolate Walk coincides with Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Roughly 700,000 children, or about 1% of youths, are abused each year in the United States, according to the National Children’s Alliance.
About 65% of cases that Child Advocacy Centers’ handle each year are sexual abuse.
Simonetti said cases have been down locally, likely because many people have sheltered at home. She said with more places, including schools, opening up, she anticipates a spike in the number of abuse cases.
“Teachers are significant players in reporting child [abuse],” she said. “We’re glad children are going back to school.”
Simonetti said the organizations are dealing with a budget shortfall for prevention efforts because the Virginia Department of Health eliminated grant funding this year.
She said she hopes to raise funds during the Great Community Give on April 21. Her goal is $15,000.
Next spring, she hopes the Chocolate Walk, which attracts about 500 people, will return to the Friendly City.
Not only is the event important to fundraising, she said, it showcases the organizations.
“It connects people to our work and our mission,” she said.
