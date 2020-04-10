Dr. Stephen R. Leaman had been the principal at Spotswood High for just one academic year when he needed to find a new athletic director.
Several candidates were interviewed in 2013. Ultimately the position went to Tim Leach, who was already on staff as a teacher/coach but had never been an athletic director.
"He took a chance on me," Leach told me this week. "I was pretty young (34) to be in that role. He kind of went out on a limb. He could have gone with someone who had more experience. He had only known me for a year (but) he showed confidence in me."
Now Leach - still the Spotswood AD - and the rest of the Rockingham County Public Schools family is mourning the death of Leaman, who collapsed and died Sunday while cycling on a county road with one of his brothers. The former Broadway High principal was 62 and the Director of Advancement for Virginia Mennonite Missions in Park View at the time of his death.
While the community lost a top-flight educator, the county public schools also lost a supporter of athletics and other after-school events. Even after leaving Spotswood, Leaman could still be spotted in the stands in Penn Laird for a football or basketball game wearing the colors of the Trailblazers.
Leach points out that not every principal has a sports background. When you find one, and someone who appreciates the FFA as much as the NBA, that's golden.
Ryan Ritter, the athletic director at Broadway, was also hired by Leaman - first as a teacher and then assistant principal. Leaman made the move from Broadway to Spotswood in 2012 but didn't lose touch with the green and white of the Gobblers.
"I just saw him at a basketball game this past season," Ritter said. Both of Leaman's children, Jonathan and Michele, competed in sports at Broadway. Jonathan was a freshman on the Eastern Mennonite University basketball team that advanced to the Division III Elite Eight in 2009-10 under former coach Kirby Dean, a Spotswood graduate. Jonathan Leaman was part of the first golf team at EMU a few years later.
Ritter said Dr. Leaman would drive several hours to watch a Broadway swimmer compete for just a few minutes. "He also did a lot of work behind the scenes for the Virginia High School League," added Ritter, noting the time Leaman spent on VHSL realignment several years ago.
A fellow graduate of EMU, Ritter said Leaman's management style was consistent. "That's something I grew to appreciate. He was extremely good at listening," Ritter said.
Kenny Boyers is the long-time principal in McGaheysville at Cub Run Elementary, a feeder school for Spotswood. But Boyers also began teaching English at Broadway in 1996 when Leaman was an assistant principal there. "He mentored me a lot in administration," Boyers said Friday. "He was a calming presence."
Leaman has a connection to a third county athletic director: Will Crockett, now in that role at Turner Ashby, was an assistant principal at Broadway when Leaman was there, according to Leach.
Leaman, according to his obituary, began his career in education at Stonewall Jackson High as a science teacher and coach. He was later the assistant principal and principal at Broadway before making the move to Spotswood.
"He was an avid fan of the Broadway Gobblers' and Spotswood Trailblazers' efforts and achievements in academics, athletics, the arts and FFA," according to his obituary. The Pennsylvania native also enjoyed golf, collecting stamps, watercolor, pencil sketching and building things.
Leaman was a graduate of what is now EMU and had a Master's Degree in Education from James Madison University and a Doctorate in Education from Nova Southeastern University. He and his wife, Doris Weaver Leaman, have been active members of Lindale Mennonite Church.
Leaman came from a family of educators. His brother, Paul, is the head of school at Eastern Mennonite School. His father-in-law, Sam Weaver, was also the principal at Eastern Mennonite High School, now EMS.
Leach said that Leaman, while at Spotswood, might attend a band event on a Saturday morning, a track meet in the afternoon and a game that night. "He did all three; those were his kids. He enjoyed being a Blazer," said Bridgewater College graduate, who has been at Spotswood since 2002.
"He was always visible," Boyers said of Leaman.
In this day of rapid turnover in many professions, it's a credit to the management style of Leaman that Leach and Ritter have remained in their roles for years. The principal certainly saw something in each of them.
To lose a father, husband and brother is hard, no matter the circumstances. For his death to happen during a pandemic, as many churches, synagogues, and other groups limit contact, makes this even more of a heart-breaking week for communities Leaman touched in Broadway, Penn Laird and Park View.
The hope found in Easter for many who knew him and shared his Christian beliefs certainly brings some level of comfort.
