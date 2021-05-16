Sure, there may be a gray hair or two on the back of a local athletic director's scalp by the time it's over and, maybe, other city/county administrators will even lose a few.
And, yeah, it still doesn't look exactly the same as what we remembered it as in 2019. That's perfectly fine, though.
Because what's that old-as-dirt cliche we use that still applies in almost any situation? Life isn't always fair, right? Or is it something about not always getting what you want?
Well, for those that missed prep sports and the atmosphere it's brought to local communities for generations — that includes athletic directors, coaches, teachers, players, students, local media, alumni, pure and genuine fans of their school — man, this is about as good as we've had it in quite some time.
The athletes are playing, but that started in December. The coaches are teaching, but that was happening even when in-game action was nonexistent.
What makes high school sports so special is the communities around them. And — oh, yes — take a simple drive around the Shenandoah Valley on any given week night and you're bound to see why.
Oregon State Lilian Berry crushing a walk-off homer for Fort Defiance while also striking out 18 in the circle in an extra-innings win over pitcher Kate Alger and Buffalo Gap was pretty cool.
Jacob Petersheim and Evan Bert having an old-fashioned pitcher's duel before four last-inning runs gave Broadway its fifth consecutive victory? Yeah, that's was pretty sweet, too.
Those Spotswood and Harrisonburg tennis teams, the young Turner Ashby softball squad and the improved Valley District in boys and girls soccer? That's right. We sure did miss that.
It's clear folks around the area agree as stands have been packed, crowds have been louder than at any point before and the players have a sense of enthusiasm each and every night.
The entire world has been through adversity over the past year and a half that can be compared to nothing that anyone has dealt with ever before. There's no doubt about the impact it's had.
But as things begin to get back to normal, take a deep breath and look around. After all, folks, this is exactly what we desperately wanted just one year ago.
Maybe, just maybe, those gray hairs will be worth it.
