It seems as if, sadly, the sports world is losing a prominent member of its exclusive clubs each day.
Since the start of 2020, at least 10 Baseball Hall of Famers have died: Lou Brock, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan, Phil Niekro, Tom Seaver, Tommy Lasorda, Don Sutton and Hank Aaron - who would have been 87 on Friday.
From the world of basketball, former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in late January 2020. Coaching legends John Thompson (Georgetown), who died in August, and John Chaney (Temple), who passed away last week, were larger-than-life figures who demanded excellence from their players both on and off the court.
In football, star running back Gale Sayers died last September. It was probably Billy Dee Williams, the actor who portrayed Sayers in "Brian's Song," who first made me first realize as a young boy the immortality of athletes, who, of course, are really just people who do extraordinary things with a ball.
The iconic 1970s movie told the true story of two former Chicago Bears teammates. One was White, Wake Forest product Brian Piccolo, and one was Black, Kansas-born Sayers. Piccolo died of cancer when he was 26, leaving a void for his former roommate.
As a child, the movie was incredibly realistic to me and struck a nerve on the impact of athletes.
Now as an adult, sports' deaths still hit home to me as did three recent deaths that struck a nerve with sports fans and coaches in Harrisonburg and around the state.
Chris Beerman, former volleyball coach at JMU from 1996-99, died at of 53 after being hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier in the month, according to pittnews.com. He coached at the University of Pittsburgh and Kentucky after leaving Harrisonburg.
Ron Johnson, who managed the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in the Baltimore Orioles’ farm system from 2012-18, died in Tennessee at 64, again due to COVID-19. He played in the Major Leagues for Kansas City and Montreal.
And then last weekend, long-time baseball writer Mel Antonen died from complications of a rare auto-immune disease and COVID-19. He covered the World Series for decades for USA Today – based for years in Arlington and McLean – and for the past 10 years and had been a contributor to Mid-Atlantic Sports Network in the coverage of the Orioles and Nationals. He was 64.
I never met Beerman, but current JMU volleyball Coach Lauren Steinbrecher did. They were both assistant coaches at the University of Kentucky before she took over the Dukes' post in 2010.
Beerman left his post with the Wildcats to begin a volleyball club in Lexington, Kentucky, that sent dozens of players to the college level. Beerman also coached volleyball at Pittsburgh.
"He believed in people. He recruited me when I was in high school when he was at Pitt, but I decided to go to Georgia Tech," Steinbrecher told me this week. "It was such a shock; [his death] was devastating to hear. It makes your realize how serious this virus is."
Lindsay Collingwood was recruited by Beerman and played four years at JMU through 1999. "We are devastated by it," the JMU Hall of Famer said of his death this week from her native California. "It is shocking and sad. He was intense. He pushed us past our comfort zone physically and mentally."
I was able to interview Johnson several times, both at Harbor Park in Norfolk and during spring training in Florida. The California native was a down-home guy and a straight shooter.
Johnson "gave you what you needed to hear not want you wanted to hear!” wrote DJ Stewart, an outfielder the past three seasons for the Orioles who struggled at the plate at Norfolk while Johnson was the manager in 2018.
Antonen and I sat next to each other many nights at Nationals Park as we both covered the Nationals from 2012-19. Turns out we were both from small towns that loved baseball – he from Lake Norden, South Dakota, me from Dayton.
Our fathers introduced each of us to the game. He grew up about 225 miles west of Minnesota - the nearest Major League city. I grew up 180 miles southwest of Baltimore, at the time the closest team to the central Shenandoah Valley.
His father, Ray, brought stars such as pitchers Satchel Paige and Jim Perry to Lake Norden for exhibition games. One of Mel's friends said he would have made a great Lutheran pastor had he not become a sportswriter, and he attended a Lutheran church for years in Washington, D.C.
Former Harrisonburg resident Mim Mumaw, a former volleyball, basketball and volleyball coach at EMU, has attended Nationals' games for several years and ran into Antonen outside of Nationals Park at a game.
She recognized him from TV and told Antonen she enjoyed watching him on Saturday shows on MASN. "He chatted a bit and as he was leaving, he thanked me for stopping to chat," noted EMU Hall of Famer Mumaw, who now lives in Northern Virginia.
And yet another: earlier this week, Grant Jackson - who pitched in the World Series for the Orioles and Pirates - died at 78. "Covid strikes again," Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer wrote on social media of his former Baltimore teammate. Country-singing star Charley Pride, who played baseball in the Negro Leagues, died in December due to COVID-19 complications.
The deaths come in mind-numbing waves and bring out an emotion I have rarely felt: anger.
Anger at this dreaded virus, anger at government leaders who have failed us with their bickering for nearly a year, anger at those who can’t or won’t wear a mask when it would help protect those around them, anger at those who are still convinced there is no such thing as COVID-19.
A nurse on social media told the story of a man whom she was caring for who had denied that COVID-19 was real until, on his deathbed, he admitted that the virus exists - and sadly he died, and sadly not enough people are hearing that story. There were 75 COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Thursday in Virginia.
One thing is certain: the college and pro sports protocols are more successful in dealing with the pandemic than the outside world is. If you want to enter the Atlantic Union Bank Center at JMU - be it as media or support staff or custodian or fan - or the SECU Arena at Towson University or Nationals Park, you have to wear a mask or you can't go in. End of discussion. Non-negotiable, as they say.
"The adjustments to the virus have been extraordinary throughout society - including professional sports," William Schaffner, a professor of infectious disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told The Washington Post.
So here is what it comes down to: how do we deal with that anger and sorrow of the past 11 months?
Many of us, hopefully, can rely on our faith, family and friends to see us through this painful period. And we must wait, and be patient – wait for a vaccine shot, wait for the number of cases to go down, wait for better weather. Just, dang it, wait.
Baseball Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby once said: "People ask me what I do in winter when there's no baseball. I'll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.”
That advice takes on added and perhaps life-changing meaning these days.
