About a month ago, artist William Snyder moved from Pennsylvania to the Shenandoah Valley to be with his partner, Broadway resident Mün Starship.
Together, the couple founded the Happy Moon art studio and launched their first community art project: 10,000 Smiles.
“We could all use some smiles,” Snyder said.
Snyder, 40, has been a mural and sculpture artist for more than two decades.
He completed a large-scale mural in project South Dakota, a mural in Knoxville, Tenn., for a hotel chain and has done design work in Saudi Arabia.
For the community project, the couple created four 8-foot tall smiley faces that can be moved around Broadway and the surrounding area.
On Saturday, the community had a chance to paint the faces in Heritage Park.
There weren’t any rules on how they could be painted. Some painters stayed within the lines, others didn’t and some just threw paint at the face.
“We’re trying to offer something positive to bring joy to people,” Snyder said.
After the faces are painted, Snyder plans to put them up around town. He plans to ask businesses to put them in their storefronts or homeowners to put them in their front yards.
He hopes it puts a smile on people’s faces when they see them. With all that is going on in the world, it’s nice to have something lighthearted to put a grin on your face, he said.
“We try to find happiness every day,” he said.
Jennifer Phillips of Broadway brought her two children, Skylar, 13, and Jackson, 11, to paint the faces.
She said both her children have been doing virtual learning at home because of COVID-19. She said the event gave them an opportunity to get away from a computer for a bit.
“It gives them something to do to be creative,” she said.
Erin Galati of Penn Laird also brought her two children, Brooklyn, 5, and Gigi, 13, to participate in the painting.
She said she’s looking forward to seeing the artwork in the community.
“I like bright colors,” she said. “Seeing the bright colors with a smile will spread a message of joy.”
