After moving across the country for work, losing his contract, moving back to Virginia and enrolling in seminary school, Matt Mosby, 35, was ready to put the grievances of 2019 behind him and looked to 2020 with hope. Eleven months later, Mosby has a semester of seminary under his belt and taken on the role of minister of music at John Wesley United Methodist Church. Still, his successes feel slim compared to the cycle of challenges and tribulations of life in the pandemic this year.
As he prepared for the final weeks of Advent, Mosby said, the weight of his responsibilities tempted him to retreat into bed until 2021, but Christmas Eve brought the lighting of the last advent candle, the Christ candle, which filled him with a newfound glimmer of humility and perseverance.
“There’s been some challenges and bumps in the road, but I made it through,” Mosby said. “It’s been emotionally challenging. It’s been financially challenging and even spiritually challenging, too, because there’s been a lot of strongholds for me to go up against.”
Like in years past, the Christmas Eve service at John Wesley opened in prayer, followed by the lighting of the final Advent candle, but there was one difference that hung heavy in the air.
Before Pastor Costella Forney, each wooden pew sat empty.
“It’s difficult. It’s hard for a pastor to preach to an empty church. It’s hard for a musician, singer to sing to an empty church,” Mosby said.
But looking back on a year of unparalleled hardship, Mosby said this Christmas service helped fill what felt like an empty cup.
“Going into the Christmas holiday, the service ultimately allows you to reflect on families, friends, things you have, things you don’t have, but ultimately keeping Christ at the center,” he said. “I know ultimately I can’t do it without his help, so it was a bit different for me. It was emotional for me.”
Over the past several months, the Northeast neighborhood church has continued services during the pandemic by bringing devotionals to the parking lot so neighbors can worship together in isolation. Faith leaders hoped to do the same for Thursday’s Christmas Eve service but moved the program onto Facebook Live when heavy rainfall made filming outdoors difficult.
Lisa Cubbage was among the viewers to watch the online service from her home. She said being alone for the service was a stark contrast to any Christmas experience she could remember, but the primary constant was her belief in Christ’s sacrifice, salvation, eternal life and cause for celebration.
“[Christmas Eve service] means assembling together with other believers to celebrate and show praise and thanksgiving to God for Jesus,” she said. “Still praising and worshipping but, yes, quite different in other aspects that I now see as very important. It was a quiet day.”
Christmas was undoubtedly different this year as churches navigated alternative means of sharing the reason for the season with congregations. Some churches elected to brace the cold and rain to continue in-person service outside.
Carols filled Court Square on Christmas Eve, and the rain failed to put a damper on the Christmas spirit as First Presbyterian Church illuminated its archways for a parking lot congregation in the evening.
Families huddled under umbrellas and tents, sipping on cocoa and cider to sing along and worship in the dark. Among them was the Betterley family, who moved to Harrisonburg from New Jersey in March. Mike Betterley said the family has attended virtual and in-person services throughout the pandemic, but being together with fellow worshippers for Christmas was exciting and special.
“We need this, and what’s nice is coming here since March, we haven’t met all these people,” he said. “It’s all about celebration and what better way to do that than with friends and family.”
The Larsons have attended the downtown church for 15 years and said celebrating Christmas with their church provided a sense of connection and tradition in a year marked by pivots and isolation.
“It’s obviously been a challenging year for many of us, but this, to be able to worship outside, is a great way to worship on Christmas Eve,” David Larson said. “It’s just a great way to have some hope and normalcy in the Christmas season.”
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church hosted several services throughout the day, both in-person and for livestream.
For nearly 11 years, Cara Tamberrino has called Blessed Sacrament her home church and cared for the children in the nursery. She said Christmas Eve mass was always special because she enjoyed watching the children’s choir and the excitement radiate from the nursery kids in anticipation of the following morning. This year, she baked cookies and logged onto Facebook in the afternoon to listen as Father Silvio Kaberia led Mass.
“I felt more gratitude this year but also a sense of community with being online with everyone,” Tamberrino said. “It’s something I’ve always done my whole life, but I love it because it helps remember why we are celebrating this time and a reminder to be grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.